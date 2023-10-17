Teacher unlocks potential through non-profit

WACO, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Alta Vista Elementary School in Waco, where a remarkable teacher is inspiring, integrating, and unlocking potential through the non-profit Inspiracion.

Eloisa Cruz heads up the program, which focuses on empowering at-risk Latino families to break the cycle of poverty by fostering parenting knowledge and skills that directly impact children’s development.

“She could be doing anything, she could be anywhere but she decides to be here,” Vianey Botello, Nominator.

Vianey Botello nominated Eloisa for the Be Remarkable Award, and the teacher was overcome with gratitude when she was surprised in the middle of a class.

I’m very blessed to have this position that I have. More than anything it is to empower the moms so they can continue and motivate and empower their kids,” Eloisa Cruz, Be Remarkable Winner.

Eloisa knows the challenges some of these families are presented with because she experienced them first-hand.

“This is my story, I moved to the US when I was 9, with my parents, and I’ve been through this firsthand but my parents didn’t have an opportunity to have a program such as inspiration,” Eloisa Cruz, Be Remarkable Winner.

And for giving back, she received from the good folks at Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

“As part of the program the law firm donates 500 dollars to you to continue the work that you are doing,” Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

