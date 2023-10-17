Texas A&M expresses solidarity with Aggies impacted by the Israel-Hamas war, discusses Qatar campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -In the midst of the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza, Texas A&M University is rallying to provide assistance and solidarity to members of its diverse Aggie community who are directly impacted.

Interim President Ret. Gen. Mark Welsh released a statement pledging both prayer and support in these trying times. In a statement to faculty, students, and the Aggie community he expressed deep sorrow over the violence in Israel and Gaza, denouncing the attacks on innocent civilians as inexcusable and shocking.

“My heart is broken by the horrible violence in Israel and Gaza. The inexcusable terrorist attack on innocent civilians was shocking and escalated violence in the region will cost even more innocent lives. War, even when justified, is an ugly thing,” said Welsh. “I will continue to pray for the safe release of the hostages. I will also continue to pray for an end to this violent chapter and for lasting peace in the Middle East. Most importantly, I will pray for a world where people and nations can address and resolve their differences without standing behind a gun. Regardless of the faith you practice, or whether you practice any faith at all, I hope you will join me in that aspiration.”

Given Texas A&M’s diverse student body, including individuals from Israel, Palestine, and various nations worldwide, General Welsh emphasized the significance of unity, solidarity, and extending comfort and compassion to those affected.

“For anyone who lost friends or loved ones to this violence, you have my heartfelt condolences, and I will do everything in my power to ensure this campus remains a safe place for people of all beliefs to live, work and learn,” Welsh added. “Let us stand together in solidarity and offer comfort and compassion to those who are hurting. Ultimately, peace starts with each one of us. Its foundation is the respect that I believe is the birthright of every human being. Let’s make sure every member of our Aggie Family feels that respect each and every day.”

General Welsh also highlighted the availability of resources for faculty, staff, and students impacted by the ongoing crisis.

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)

“For all members of our faculty, staff, and student body affected by the current conflict in any way - emotionally, psychologically, or through friends or family connections - Texas A&M is here for you, and we have a variety of resources available to anyone who needs additional support,’ said Welsh.

For our students, University Health Services offers individual and group counseling, including virtual options and Student Assistance Services, an office within Student Life in the Division of Student Affairs, provides additional resources for students at all campuses. For our faculty and staff, the Employee Assistance Program offers free and confidential counseling. And for our international students and scholars needing guidance, support and resources, I encourage you to connect with International Student & Scholar Services.

Additionally, Texas A&M University addressed its campus in Qatar, recognizing the unique challenges it faces in the context of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The situation has raised complex issues for universities across the United States, as they navigate the delicate balance between safeguarding free speech and promoting the exchange of ideas while addressing a global crisis.

Adam Seipp, a professor of history and Associate Dean for Graduate Studies at Texas A&M, shed light on the distinctive challenges faced by institutions like Texas A&M due to their presence in the Middle East.

“I think what we’re seeing right now is that universities across the country are, are facing the challenge of, of having something to say about a crisis that has a real global reach. And I, I think everyone agrees that this is a horrible situation and that the loss of life and human suffering is appalling,” said Seipp.

Texas A&M professor of history and Associate Dean for Graduate Studies Adam Seipp. (KBTX)

The university has an education city in Qatar, and Qatar’s role in the ongoing conflict adds another layer of complexity.

“We’re certainly not the only institution that has a campus in the Middle East, but we do have a campus, an education city in Qatar. and Qatar is certainly a part of this story. And, you know, depending on, on how you feel about this big unfolding tragedy that that will change how you feel about Qatar and our engagement there,” Seipp added.

This week, the U.S. State Department called on Qatar to use its influence to help secure the release of hostages taken during the attacks. In response, Texas A&M affirmed its commitment to closely monitoring the situation and adapting as necessary.

Texas A&M Qatar Campus. (KBTX)

Texas A&M continues to monitor the situation in the Middle East and is prepared to adapt if changes are needed. Our university, which is one of six American universities who have a campus in Doha’s Education City, is operating in accordance with all U.S. and international laws. The U.S. State Department said this week that Qatar is among the countries being asked to use any influence they have to secure the release of hostages who were taken during Saturday’s attack. Qatar and the United States have strong economic ties and coordinate closely on a wide range of regional and global issues, including cooperating on security in the Persian Gulf region. Qatar, which is home to the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East, has been a major staging ground for air operations against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. Part of the mission at the Qatar campus is to expose women to educational opportunities — almost 50 percent of its 844 students this semester are female. All costs associated with operating a campus in the Middle East are paid by the Qatar Foundation, a non-profit with the mission of educating its growing youth population and developing a push for women to have access to an education. No public funding is spent by Texas A&M for the Qatar campus.

Amid these challenging circumstances, Seipp emphasized the importance of maintaining respect and empathy within the university community.

“I really want to urge everyone who’s watching this to think about their language, to think about amplifying messages on social media, and, to think about the effects that our strong words are having on each other,” Seipp added.

“I think it’s important to remember that there are many people on this campus who have a personal relationship with the places that are currently in conflict and on the brink of conflict. And again, I think we have to be respectful and aware of that as we engage in these very difficult and divisive conversations and to remember that at the end of the day, these events are unfolding, and they’re affecting actual, real human beings. And that their family members and loved ones may be here in our community in Bryan College Station.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.