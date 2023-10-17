Advertise
Texas man arrested in ‘brutal’ murder of elderly man, man’s dog

The suspect is in jail with a bond of $1.5 million.
By KSAT
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - A man is in custody and charged with the murder of a 65-year-old man and his dog while investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the vicious killings Friday.

The San Antonio Police Department was called to a home in the 2100 block of San Lucas Street where they uncovered a “brutal murder.”

Police believe Bradley Dimmick, 35, not only killed a man and his dog last Friday but in a sense, butchered them.

An affidavit tells all thought some details are too gory, but police say the 65-year-old man who was murdered was decapitated. Dimmick was found about a mile from his home, according to the report.

Police say a call in the 500 block of Demya is what first drew their attention to Dimmick. They had a report of someone walking around looking into cars. They say when they tried to question him about it, he suddenly blurted out that he had killed someone.

Officers initially had trouble believing him but then made the disturbing discovery at the home.

Dimmck meanwhile is in jail with a bond of $1.5 million.

Investigators have not air if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Copyright 2023 KSAT VIA CNNNEWSOURCE.

