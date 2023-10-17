Waco ISD elementary school opens outdoor learning environment for students

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With help from Waco nonprofit, Voice, Waco ISD’s Mountainview Elementary students are learning outside of the classroom in a new outdoor learning environment.

“We provided an area for our students to really escape the traditional settings in the classroom under fluorescent lighting and really experience what it means to be outside in the natural environment,” Principal Cari Detlefsen said.

The space is in the center of the campus and used to be a courtyard.

“We still had a courtyard environment, but, when we looked at it, we realized that there was a lot more potential in the area than what was currently here,” she said.

With teacher Michele Owen spearheading the project, the school began designing and planning a spot where students could incorporate nature into their daily education.

“It really allows our students to come out here and be relaxed and help with their mental health and just to really decompress and provide an area for independent reading, an extension of the classroom,” Detlefsen said. “The benefits and what we use it for are endless.”

The nonprofit, Voice, stepped in to help advance their vision by awarding a grant to the elementary school.

“One of our programs is a community coalition program, and they receive special funding through HHSE to help communities that were affected primarily by COVID,” Maria Macias, the program director with Voice in Waco, said. “Who better yet, that was affected by COVID than our schools.”

Macias said the goal was to help with a project that provides stress relief for those who use the space, so they focused on changing the environment and sustaining it as well as providing relaxing activities.

“It started off something simple and we helped enhance it,” she said. “So that way everything that’s set up out here actually helps with social emotional learning. All the activities that are provided out here actually help with stress relief, which actually in turn helps with the effects of behavior.”

Voice is a nonprofit organization with branches throughout the state that teaches critical life skills and evidence-based curriculum with a focus on social emotional learning and the effects of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.

The outdoor learning environment has Texas native plants and sensory items for students. Students can also participate in gardening in the area.

“Planting is a primary use of stress relief,” Macias said. “It’s actually been noted to actually assist with stress relief, so the kids are able to come out here and deal with the plants.”

Students are able to enjoy the outdoor learning space now with several activities implemented in all grade levels.

These environments are becoming more popular throughout Central Texas. Region 12 states there are about four districts adding outdoor learning spaces to their schools, including Temple ISD, Corsicana ISD, Midway ISD and Waco ISD with Brook Avenue Elementary opening a space in August.

The ribbon cutting for Mountainview Elementary’s outdoor learning space is Thursday at 9 a.m., and the community is welcome to attend.

The elementary school has more projects on the way for students to embrace nature and learn outdoors.

