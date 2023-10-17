Waco Mayor Pro Tem announces run for Waco Mayor in 2024 election

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Councilman Jim Holmes has announced today he is running for Waco Mayor in the 2014 election.

Mayor Dillion Meek announced the news during his annual State of the City speech on Sept. 22 where he stated that he would not be running for mayor or any other political office.

Dillon told KWTX he doesn’t see himself running for higher office anytime soon, but “never say never.”

Holmes has served as the City of Waco District 5 Council Member since 2016 and is currently serving as Waco Mayor Pro Tem.

“If elected as Mayor, I will continue my commitment to strategic Economic Development, thoughtful Tax Reform, comprehensive Infrastructure Improvements, “Best in Class” City Services, transformative Downtown Revitalization, and quality Job Creation. My 40 years of experience in investment banking and operations management has proven useful in addressing City Council matters; and I strive to serve the City in a professional, informed, responsive, and impactful manner. We can continue to see great things happening in this City, and I believe that Waco’s Best Years are ahead of us.” said Holmes.

Holmes began his career as a business lender at MBank Waco after graduating from Creighton University and attending Baylor Law School. He later helped establish the FirstCity Financial Corporation investment banking platform here in Waco.

Holmes served as the growing company’s Chief Operations Officer and Corporate Treasurer for over 20 years.

After the FirstCity platform was sold, Holmes returned to regional banking in Waco; and is currently serving as a business consultant specializing in North American commercial asset investment.

In his time as City Council Member over the last 7 years, Holmes has championed the following priorities:

•Economic Development: Waco has attracted over 30 new businesses, $2.1 Billion of new investment, and 4,300 new jobs. These new businesses expand the tax base and create a ripple effect in the local economy which benefits all Wacoans.

•Tax Breaks: The City’s property tax rate has been lowered in each of the last three years, and the City has materially increased tax exemptions for homesteads and “Over 65″ homeowners.

•Improved Infrastructure: The City has budgeted a significant financial commitment to address its deteriorating streets and sidewalks. These repairs and improvements extend to Waco’s commitment to provide dependable water, wastewater, and solid waste services, as well as enhancements to City parks.

•“Best in Class” City Services: The City has increased its personnel strength in both the Police and Fire Departments, allowing for better law enforcement presence, a focus on relational policing, faster response times, and overall improved safety for Waco residents.

•Revitalization of Downtown Waco: The City’s downtown district is again becoming a source of pride for Waco, as strategic public/private projects have set the stage for a new basketball pavilion, new living units, a half-dozen new hotels, a vibrant public arts scene, new exhibits and sculptures at the Cameron Park Zoo, the new Bridge Street Plaza, and a significant preservation project on our landmark Suspension Bridge.

“I am humbled and honored to have the support and guidance of friends and neighbors and community leaders, including five previous Waco Mayors,” said Holmes.

Dillon’s term ends on May 31, 2024.

