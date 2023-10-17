Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Wanna get away? Southwest adds 5 new enhancements to rewards program

Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.(Garrett Menichini / Southwest Airlines)
By JULIA FALCON
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Southwest Airlines has announced they’re making five enhancements to their rewards program.

The Dallas-based airline says the changes are to reward their most loyal members.

Those changes include making it easier to earn tier status; awarding A-List Preferred Members with up to two complimentary premium drinks; and allowing customers to pay for a flight by using points and cash.

“By lowering the tier requirements and making credit card spend count double toward tier requirements, we’re able to deepen engagement with our brand and cobranded credit cards, while maintaining the core program values that our Customers know and love—including unlimited reward seats, no blackout dates, and points that don’t expire,” said Jonathan Clarkson, VP of marketing at Southwest.

Starting Nov. 6, A-List Preferred Members can receive up to two free premium drinks per flight.

Starting January 1, 2024, Rapid Rewards members only need to fly 20 one-way flights to earn A-List. To earn A-List Preferred, members only need to fly 40 one-way flights.

In Spring 2024, members will have the option to pay for their flight with a combination of cash and points. Currently, members must make their purchase with just points or just cash, not both, but have the option to buy more points.

Credit card members will be able to earn points faster starting January 1, 2024. For every $5,000 spent, members will earn 1,500 tier qualifying points.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Ring of Fire Eclipse.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ring of Fire eclipse as experienced in Texas’ Permian Basin
Midway head football coach resigns
Midway head football coach resigns to address ‘personal matter,’ district says
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
State Fair of Texas evacuated after shooting, suspect in custody police say
Jenifer Cleveland worked at the radio station KNES Texas 99.1.
Texas Medical Board suspends license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy

Latest News

An affidavit tells all thought some details are too gory, but police say the 65-year-old man...
Texas man arrested in ‘brutal’ murder of elderly man, man’s dog
An affidavit tells all thought some details are too gory, but police say the 65-year-old man...
A man is in custody and charged with the murder of a 65-year-old man and his dog while investigators
The Charleston Police Department released their annual report, which details a rise in motor...
Car thefts are on the rise. Why are thieves rarely caught?
Jason Ryan McCarty
Naked man allegedly fires air gun at deputies in East Texas