Wanna get away? Southwest adds 5 new enhancements to rewards program

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Southwest Airlines has announced they’re making five enhancements to their rewards program.

The Dallas-based airline says the changes are to reward their most loyal members.

Those changes include making it easier to earn tier status; awarding A-List Preferred Members with up to two complimentary premium drinks; and allowing customers to pay for a flight by using points and cash.

“By lowering the tier requirements and making credit card spend count double toward tier requirements, we’re able to deepen engagement with our brand and cobranded credit cards, while maintaining the core program values that our Customers know and love—including unlimited reward seats, no blackout dates, and points that don’t expire,” said Jonathan Clarkson, VP of marketing at Southwest.

Starting Nov. 6, A-List Preferred Members can receive up to two free premium drinks per flight.

Starting January 1, 2024, Rapid Rewards members only need to fly 20 one-way flights to earn A-List. To earn A-List Preferred, members only need to fly 40 one-way flights.

In Spring 2024, members will have the option to pay for their flight with a combination of cash and points. Currently, members must make their purchase with just points or just cash, not both, but have the option to buy more points.

Credit card members will be able to earn points faster starting January 1, 2024. For every $5,000 spent, members will earn 1,500 tier qualifying points.

