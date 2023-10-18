Above normal temperatures remain the major weather story

After a record-breaking cold start to our Tuesday morning, temperatures have been on a little warming trend. Outside this Wednesday morning, we have lows down into the upper 40s and low 50s - Which is warmer than yesterday, but still chilly enough that a light jacket may be needed heading out the door. Don’t forget to dress in layers today - Because we start to lose that cool fall feel heading into the afternoon. Stronger south winds make a comeback today and that kick starts the major warm up for the rest of the week. Wind gusts up to 25 mph will push temperatures back into the low to near the mid 80s across Central Texas for the afternoon. Fire Danger will actually be elevated for areas along and west of I-35 today thanks to the ongoing drought and combination of strong winds and dry air that we’ll have in place. Be mindful of this while you’re spending time outdoors today.

Ironically enough our next “cold front” is set to move in on Thursday, but it will not bring in any cooler air… In fact, we’re actually going to be back closer to 90° by Friday and through the weekend. Thursday’s highs will actually warm up into the mid to upper 80s as the front briefly switches southerly winds to the west, but even the north wind shift that returns behind the front for the afternoon will latch onto warmer air and push it in! We’re only going to be clipped by the tail end of the cold front, so all of the cooler air will stay quite far to the north and northeast unfortunately. Warmer air that’s been stuck across the Desert Southwest is going to migrate into Central Texas and hang around through the weekend. One thing we’ll have behind the cold front is dry air but with the above normal warmth and the low humidity and the lack of rain - We’ll keep fire danger elevated for our area, especially for areas along and west of I-35 where the drought is worse.

Thankfully this summer-like warm up won’t be extremely long lived as there are some changes that look to head our way by the middle of the week. A strong storm system out west may sweep across the nation and could reintroduce scattered rain chances starting possibly as early as Tuesday and could continue into the end of the week as a cold front looks to eventually swing through Central Texas Thursday into Friday. We’re still too early to nail down the specifics on when the best day for rain is and how much we could see - So we’ll continue to nail down the details over the next few days. It does look like we should start to see temperatures drop back down into the low to mid 80s next week as scattered rain and its associated cloud cover and possibly a little cooler behind a late week front. We’ll keep you updated!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.