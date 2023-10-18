Connie Jo Brumley (Grace Gardens)

Connie Jo Walters Brumley, 70, of McGregor, Texas, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Services will be at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, visitation with the family will begin at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 20, 2023 with a celebration of her life starting at 3:00 p.m.

Connie was born July 10, 1953 in Waco, Texas, the only child of Joe Bob and Bobbye Lee Walters. Connie attended school in McGregor. She met the love of her life, Randy Brumley, they became one August 1, 1975. The couple raised their two daughters in McGregor.

Connie loved working with the children at the McGregor Elementary and Primary schools for more than 24 years. Retiring to care for her beloved husband.

Connie was an incredible baker, she enjoyed cooking for others, flowers of all kinds, her dogs, nothing compared to her love for her daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her schoolchildren. She will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Randy; father, Joe Bob.

Left to carry on her legacy are her dear mother, Bobbye Walters-Goff; her adored daughters, Michelle Jackson and husband Russell, Shannon Hall and fiancé Cedric Williams; cherished grandchildren, Tristine, Skylar, Dakota, Colton, Colby, Isaiah; great grandchildren, River, Campbell; aunt, Betty Terrell and husband Jack; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Shirley Bohne; numerous nieces and nephews; and countless “littles” from school.

