Family and friends share memories about Texas A&M student who died on campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The investigation into the fatal fall of a Texas A&M student continues and now her family and friends are sharing memories of their loved one.

Britney Romero, 18, of Baytown was found lifeless in the courtyard of Dunn Hall just before 9 on Sunday morning.

“Officers with the University Police Department said it appears Britney fell from a third-floor balcony at Dunn Hall. A Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy,” said Brig. Gen. Joe E. Ramirez, Jr., Texas A&M Vice President for Student Affairs.

“We want to emphasize that Texas A&M’s top priority is our commitment to the well-being and safety of all our students. We intend to conduct a thorough and comprehensive review of what happened immediately,” said Ramirez.

As authorities wait for more details that can help shed light on what happened, family and friends of the freshman health major are sharing their personal connections with KHOU-TV in Houston.

“She was just a really amazing person, really,” friend Erick Morales said.

He said he spoke with Romero the night before she died.

“We were actually making plans to go to Texas State during Halloween, but it’s just sad that won’t be able to happen,” Morales said.

Friends said Romero was the one who connected most of them before and during their time at Ross Sterling High School, where she was known for her laugh and fun-loving nature.

“Her smile just lights up the room, you know?” friend Savina Sarduy said. “And it’s just contagious, like no matter who you are. If you see her smile, you’re going to smile and giggle.”

Friends started a fundraiser for Romero’s family to help with, among other things, paying for a funeral. That information can be found below.

