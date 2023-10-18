Greater Waco YMCA reopens with major renovations

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Greater Waco YMCA reopened Wednesday, revealing phase one of its multi-million-dollar renovation project.

“I think it’s been a long time coming,” Laura Arredondo, the Chief Marketing Officer with YMCA of Central Texas, said. “It’s been well loved space, but we started to outgrow some of the spaces that were in this building. We’ve repurposed a lot of the spaces that we had and made them bigger and better.”

Phase one of the $8 million project included remodeling the cardio and weight areas, combining them together into a large open space.

Mary Diaz, who works out on the treadmills often, checked out the renovations and said the changes have motivated her even more.

“Now that we are here, we are all excited,” she said. “It’s more open, more clean, more safe...I really love it.”

Brad Phillips is also a frequent visitor of the YMCA, using the weight-lifting equipment.

“I’ve been waiting all summer for this to open back up, and I am so impressed,” he said.

The renovations also included upgrading the visiting area, coffee bar and front desk.

“It’s just a place to come and socialize,” Phillips said. “I can probably make some new friends if I hangout here more. It’s just a place I can come to get away from the house.”

Phase one also added additional child and infant care. There will be a tiny town model with a miniature version of Baylor in the center of the child care along with camping, games and activity sections.

There are windows that allow parents to watch their child while they are working out. This additional service is free for members.

Now, the community can also enjoy the new “Cardio Theater.” A large projector screen plays different movies daily in a theater layout, but, instead of watching the movie in a chair, people can use elliptical, cycling and treadmill machines.

The goal is to provide more services and activities to people in the Waco area for an affordable rate, with scholarships available.

“Well, we just want to serve,” she said. “Whether you live within five to 10 miles of us... we just want to continue to provide what people need because maybe they don’t have the ability to pay. We’re here for them too.”

Phase two is still in the works, upgrading the therapy pool, adding a cycling room, gymnastics and a new youth sports field. These renovations are set to be complete in February.

