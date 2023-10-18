Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Harris County man reportedly managed to escape his leg shackles, walk out of a courthouse

By KTRK
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) - A massive search is happening for 32-year-old Michael Combs who somehow managed to break out of his shackles and walk out of the Harris County Criminal Courthouse without anyone noticing.

His mother spoke to KTRK who said this to him, “To turn himself in ma’am, but all I wish is I wish I could fight harder for him.”

A judge revoked his bond around 7:00 a.m. and the sheriff’s office says Combs was put in leg shackles and sitting on a bench waiting to be transferred.

That’s when a brawl broke out in a courtroom on the same floor between another suspect and the victims’ family

“At this time the panic button went off and the deputies left and went to assist, during this time he took this time to somehow get out of the shackles and out of the courtroom,” said Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lynette Anderson.

He has been on the run since.

According to records, Combs was out on bond, after he was charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children.

Records show in March of last year, she told him she couldn’t date him anymore. They got into a fight and at one point, she told investigators, he grabbed her throat with one hand and used the other hand to punch her in the face multiple times.

She said she thought she was going to die.

Records state he violated his bond conditions by testing positive for meth and shutting off his GPS monitor.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN NEWSOURCE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ring of Fire Eclipse.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ring of Fire eclipse as experienced in Texas’ Permian Basin
Jenifer Cleveland worked at the radio station KNES Texas 99.1.
Texas Medical Board suspends license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Midway head football coach resigns
Midway head football coach resigns to address ‘personal matter,’ district says
State Fair of Texas evacuated after shooting, suspect in custody police say

Latest News

Houston man shoots homeless man multiple times
Greater Waco YMCA reopens with major renovations
Greater Waco YMCA reopens with major renovations
A judge revoked his bond around 7:00 a.m. and the sheriff’s office says Combs was put in leg...
Harris County man reportedly managed to escape his leg shackles, walk out of a courthouse
Detectives found the body of Shawn Joseph (left) on Tuesday in Milam County. Royce Loggins...
Body of Round Rock murder victim found in Milam County