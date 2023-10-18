Texas drought takes toll on beef production industry

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - While the long, hot and dry Texas summer has ended, the negative impacts of the drought linger.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent, Cody Maxwell, said the beef production industry is one area that has been negatively affected. It can be seen from the cattle in pastures to the meat at the butchers.

“We saw a 3% reduction in beef cow herd specifically,” Maxwell said.

The drought reduced the amount of hay and grass that grew, which is the main nutrient of cattle.

“Whether it’s on the ground or forage supplemented through hay, the cows need it,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell said a mature cow consumes between 30-35 lbs of forage per day.

Fortunately for Grayson County Cattle Rancher, Ben Wible, he was not impacted by the lack of growth. He said there was record hay production in the county.

“I parked all my hay equipment because I just didn’t need the hay,” Wible said.

This abundance of hay is allowing Wible, who bails his own hay, and his herd to get through the drought despite shortages elsewhere.

However, this has not been the case in other parts of the state or for ranchers who have to buy hay.

“Hay is expensive again this year like it was last year,” Maxwell said.

The forage reduction causes cows to grow slower. Heritage Butchery & Barbecue General Manager, Pete Gonzales, has held cattle back because they are not big enough, leaving less supply for his shop.

“We are still bringing those products in, it just comes at the rise of beef costs,” Gonzales said.

To get past this problem, the state needs rain to grow the winter forage and put Texas in a better standing with cattle and meat prices come spring.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.