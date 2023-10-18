Texas high school attempts at world’s biggest mum

CONROE, Texas (KHOU) - Students at Oak Ridge High School in Conroe are working on something pretty big.

They’re trying to break the Guinness World Record for the biggest mum ever that has to be lifted by a crane.

The mum is 25 feet in diameter, with ribbons stretching over 150 feet long.

“I heard and I thought they were crazy,” said junior Heston Turner.

The floral decor class and the welding class quickly jumped on board, but they had one big question: how are they making this happen?

They started by drafting a plan then they asked for community donations

“It’s a big group effort without the community and the students,” said welding teacher Dennis Hom.

Because these two pieces are so being they will travel in a flatbed trailer and then the crane will have to lift them in the air.

Because these 2 pieces are so big they will travel in a flatbed trailer and then a crane will have to lift them in the air.

“The land surveyor is going to shoot it and tell us exactly how long it is for the Guinness world record,” said Ashley Wilson, Ag Science Teacher

While topping, the biggest mum so far will not be easy as one a couple of weeks ago in Dallas was 290 square feet.

Oak Ridge High believes their mum has what it takes.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CBS NEWSPATH. All rights reserved.