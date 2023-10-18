Warming up again...

We’ve been enjoying true fall temperatures for the past few days but that will be changing as we round out the week and head into the weekend. We will have a warm up that brings highs back into the 90s for several days and it all starts Friday.

We have a cold front tomorrow.... technically...but all it’s going to do is give us a northerly wind for Thursday and drier air. Dry air heats up quickly so highs tomorrow are still expected to get into the mid 80s. We’re only going to be clipped by the tail end of the cold front, so all of the cooler air will stay quite far to the north and northeast unfortunately. Warmer air that’s been stuck across the Desert Southwest is going to migrate into Central Texas and hang around through the weekend. One thing we’ll have behind the cold front is dry air but with the above normal warmth and the low humidity and the lack of rain - We’ll keep fire danger elevated for our area, especially for areas along and west of I-35 where the drought is worse.

Some big weather changes come next week with above-average precipitation chances with our next cold front. We’re still too early to nail down the specifics on when the best day for rain is and how much we could see, but the signs are there that rain chances come up and temperatures come down. Let’s just get through this heat wave this weekend. Thankful for quiet, albeit, warm weather for the next few days.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.