Woman in Gatesville returns from Israel

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) -Vicki Kieltyka, a woman living in Gatesville, TX recently returned from her trip to Jerusalem.

Kieltyka and her close friends went to experience the land and culture of Jerusalem, to further connect them to their Catholic faith.

While Kieltyka herself is not catholic, she went for the experience of something new.

However, when tragedy struck on October 7th, Kieltyka found herself being forced to evacuate the area, cutting her trip short.

“Everyone got their luggage, we got it on the bus, and our bus driver assured us that he would get us out... and he did.” Kieltyka remembers.

Kieltyka’s tour guide and driver escorted the group to the Jordan border as quickly as possible.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen, and that we all wanted to come home to our families.”

When they arrived at the border, there was still a long wait ahead of them until they could board their flight home.

“Once we got into Jordan and we had to go through immigration, we had to wait five hours out in the heat, waiting to get through immigration, so that we could walk across the border to Jordan.”

Kieltyka spent over three days in Jordan waiting for her flight home but mentions how she was luckier than some other Americans.

Kieltyka remembers how “once our bus went across the border at Jordan, they closed it down. And we know that there were more Americans behind us that did not make it across that time.”

She feels relief, reunited with her husband, “we were very fortunate that we got across when we did.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.