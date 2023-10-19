Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVANT, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man in Maine died Tuesday morning after a farm equipment accident at his home.

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.

They said 74-year-old Michael Evans died at the scene.

He was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenifer Cleveland worked at the radio station KNES Texas 99.1.
Texas Medical Board suspends license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Ring of Fire Eclipse.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ring of Fire eclipse as experienced in Texas’ Permian Basin
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Midway head football coach resigns
Midway head football coach resigns to address ‘personal matter,’ district says
State Fair of Texas evacuated after shooting, suspect in custody police say

Latest News

Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately...
Reigning Mrs. America diagnosed with cancer
Demonstrators, calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, are...
More than 300 arrested in Capitol Hill demonstration urging Israel-Hamas war cease-fire
Sophomore Chris Adamson has been blind since third grade, but he is getting the chance to play...
Blind student gets chance to play on high school football team
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan backs a temporary House speaker plan and calls off 3rd vote for now, lawmakers say