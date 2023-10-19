75 YEARS LATER: State championship Waco Tigers recognized

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - During halftime at Waco’s game last Thursday, two members of the 1948 state championship team were honored. The members are now 92 years old.

They received a great ovation and reflected on the state championship game.

“It was on Christmas day in Fort Worth where TCU plays. It was cold and windy,” said Floyd Miller.

The Waco Tigers used that weather to their advantage against the Amarillo Sandies.

“We ran the ball. They were all set up for our passing attack and we never did,” added Miller.

Waco defeated Amarillo 21-0, winning a state title. Waco hasn’t won one since. The Tigers dominated in 1948, going 14-0 on the season. Bill Grusendorf was a backup running back. He said he played about as much as the starters.

“In the Bi-District game, I played the whole second half. We beat them 41-6,” said Grusendorf.

Floyd Miller remembers their sellout crowds and is confident they put out a good product at the time.

“We were tough. I weighed 163 pounds when I played. These guys now weigh 100 pounds more than that. Things were different,” said Miller.

While that is true, these Tigers reflecting on the wisdom of their coach Carl Price - have some advice for the Waco Lions.

“Love it and try your best because you’re going to remember it. I still remember nearly every play,” said Grusendorf.

