Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

75 YEARS LATER: State championship Waco Tigers recognized

By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - During halftime at Waco’s game last Thursday, two members of the 1948 state championship team were honored. The members are now 92 years old.

They received a great ovation and reflected on the state championship game.

“It was on Christmas day in Fort Worth where TCU plays. It was cold and windy,” said Floyd Miller.

The Waco Tigers used that weather to their advantage against the Amarillo Sandies.

“We ran the ball. They were all set up for our passing attack and we never did,” added Miller.

Waco defeated Amarillo 21-0, winning a state title. Waco hasn’t won one since. The Tigers dominated in 1948, going 14-0 on the season. Bill Grusendorf was a backup running back. He said he played about as much as the starters.

“In the Bi-District game, I played the whole second half. We beat them 41-6,” said Grusendorf.

Floyd Miller remembers their sellout crowds and is confident they put out a good product at the time.

“We were tough. I weighed 163 pounds when I played. These guys now weigh 100 pounds more than that. Things were different,” said Miller.

While that is true, these Tigers reflecting on the wisdom of their coach Carl Price - have some advice for the Waco Lions.

“Love it and try your best because you’re going to remember it. I still remember nearly every play,” said Grusendorf.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ring of Fire Eclipse.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ring of Fire eclipse as experienced in Texas’ Permian Basin
Jenifer Cleveland worked at the radio station KNES Texas 99.1.
Texas Medical Board suspends license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Midway head football coach resigns
Midway head football coach resigns to address ‘personal matter,’ district says
State Fair of Texas evacuated after shooting, suspect in custody police say

Latest News

75 YEARS LATER: State championship Waco Tigers recognized
KWTX@4: Houses divided over Astros vs. Rangers in the American League Championship Series -...
KWTX@4: Houses divided over Astros vs. Rangers in the American League Championship Series - 10.18.23
McGregor
Classroom Champions: McGregor’s Kyndall Houchin
McGregor
Classroom Champions: McGregor's Kyndall Houchin