Back to the 90s for a few days

After starting the week with cool and seasonable weather, it’s going to be a little bit of a shock to the system as we see a summer-style warm up for the new few days. Friday and Saturday we will be on record-watch for daytime highs as we get back into the 90s both afternoons. The current heat record for Friday is 92 degrees, set back in 2005, and we will likely tie that tomorrow. Saturday, however, brings in a daily heat record of 92, set just last year (2022). Our forecast currently calls for a high of 94 so we will likely break the record high in just two days. Sunday brings highs in the 80s but that’s because we have more cloud cover and moisture moving in. The mugginess will add an extra heat factor so it will still feel like the 90s to round out the weekend. It’s not until next week that we see cooler temperatures with a significant weather pattern change around next Thursday. We’ll keep high fire danger elevated for our area through the weekend, especially for areas along and west of I-35 where the drought is worse.

Forecast models suggest that a powerful storm system will move onto the west coast early next week and eventually swing eastward across the nation. The timing of the storm system will determine which days Central Texas has the best shot at rain, if we have a chance for severe weather, and exactly how much rain our area sees. We’ll be monitoring forecast models over the next few days to nail down the specifics, but we’re thinking scattered activity is possible starting Monday night, Tuesday, and Wednesday - With a cold front forecast to move in sometime Thursday or Friday. With the front approaching from the west - Rain chances go up Thursday and Friday. We may see rain hang around into the following weekend, but that depends on when the storm system exits. We’ll keep you updated on our severe weather potential, but right now we could possibly see 1 to 2.5 inches of rain next week. Temperatures will be dropping throughout the week as well as scattered rain chances return along with the associated cloud cover. Highs in the mid 80s Monday fall into the low 80s Tuesday through Thursday. We look to be in the 70s as the front moves in on Friday with even cooler air rushing in for next weekend… We may have highs in the 60s next weekend. More to come - Stay updated!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.