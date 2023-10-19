Advertise
Dinosaurs at the Lagoon: The State Fair of Texas’ newest attraction

Dinosaurs at the Lagoon is a walking exhibit that features 10 various life size dinosaurs spread out all throughout the lagoon
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KXII) - The State Fair of Texas has many traditions, whether it’s the food or the ferris wheel, and this year there’s something old that’s actually very new. News 12 takes you back to the prehistoric times where the dinosaurs once roamed.

Dinosaurs at the Lagoon is a walking exhibit that features 10 various life size dinosaurs spread out all throughout the lagoon, with one measuring at 57 feet tall, making it taller than Big Tex himself.

“To see kids, folks of all walks of life looking at these dinosaurs, enjoying the exhibit it means the world to us because at the end of the day we have so many things to do out at the State Fair of Texas that are free within admission so we are proud this is another piece of entertainment to have,” State Fair of Texas Public Relations Manager Taylor Austin said.

The State Fair of Texas partners with a Florida company that makes their parade floats and wanted to bring another innovative draw to the fair.

“These dinosaurs you will only ever see at the State Fair of Texas and they did an incredible job helping us curate them,” Austin said.

This exhibit isn’t just for the little ones, but for everyone as this is the fairs first bilingual exhibit.

“When you look at the signage as you’re going through and looking at the dinosaurs you can read it in both English and Spanish so whether you wanna take it in English or Spanish you have all the same information for you to learn,” Austin said. “Finding that entertainment that is unique to our event so that you can only come out to the State Fair and enjoy it.”

Austin said they plan to keep this exhibit for years to come.

