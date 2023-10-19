Former Baylor running back testifies in Lozano lawsuit

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Baylor University running back Devin Chafin denied allegations Wednesday that he physically assaulted his former girlfriend, Dolores Lozano, in 2014, telling jurors that it was Lozano who initiated the altercation during an argument about her abortion.

Attorneys for Lozano on Wednesday played a 2 ½-hour video deposition Chafin gave in Lozano’s lawsuit against Baylor, former football coach Art Briles and former athletic director Ian McCaw. Chafin told a dramatically different version of his tumultuous relationship with Lozano, who testified Tuesday in her case being tried in Waco’s U.S. District Court.

Lozano is seeking unspecified damages in her lawsuit, which alleges Chafin, a former running back, physically assaulted her three times in March and April 2014, leaving her with PTSD and other issues.

She alleges Baylor officials did not hold Chafin accountable for the alleged attacks because of an atmosphere of “deliberate indifference” cultivated at Baylor that her attorneys claim shielded athletes from being held responsible for their misconduct to protect the university’s reputation and winning football team.

Briles and McCaw so far have been no-shows at the trial, but are expected to testify Thursday in person. Briles, who was fired in 2016 during a sexual assault scandal at Baylor that involved a number of football players, has said he was not aware of Lozano’s allegations until after she filed her lawsuit in 2016. Her suit came in the wake of a scathing report by a Philadelphia-based law firm that found fundamental failures in the way Baylor handled accusations of sexual assault and dating violence at Baylor.

Under questioning from Baylor attorney Leila Gary in a video deposition taken two years ago, Chafin said he graduated from Baylor in 2020, is married, with two children and was working at the time as a driver for a moving company.

A three-sport athlete at Burkburnett High School in North Texas, Chafin said Baylor coaches offered him a football scholarship after watching him run track. He said Lozano contacted him after his first official recruiting visit to Baylor and the pair struck up a friendship and then a romantic relationship after he got to Baylor his freshman year.

Lozano was older and had been at Baylor two years, he said, and she already had a network of friends that she liked to party with.

He said he was not ready for the major adjustment of playing major college football and trying to make his grades because his hometown teachers “did me a disservice by putting me up on a pedestal because I was a football player.”

He said Lozano was a heavy drinker and recounted stories about her falling out of a car while trying to throw up, passing out a number of times after nights of drinking heavily and getting them pulled over on suspicion of drunken driving.

He said Lozano quickly told officers on at least two occasions that her mother was a chief deputy constable in Harris County and gave them her badge number in attempts to get out of going to jail. He said he was cited for minor in possession of alcohol his freshman year after one of those episodes.

On March 6, 2014, Lozano came over to his apartment after returning from having an abortion in Houston.

He said they were both emotional about the situation and he tried to comfort her. He blamed Lozano’s mother for convincing her to have the abortion because he said neither of them wanted her to undergo the procedure.

He denied that he became “enraged and violent” as Lozano alleged in her testimony, and said she slapped him twice and scratched his face after telling him that he was weak and should have stood up to her mother.

“It turned from empathetic and grieving to me asking her to leave because she became angry and infuriated,” Chafin said.

She refused to leave, he said, so he grabbed her hands to keep her from striking him again. She blocked the door so he couldn’t leave, so he tried to climb out the bedroom window, he said. She pulled him back in and said that she would leave out the window because Chafin’s roommate had women over in the next room.

Chafin denied Lozano’s allegations that he slapped her in the bathroom and knocked her over the toilet. He also denied kicking her in the stomach after pushing her into the bedroom closet. Lozano also claimed he choked her into unconsciousness, which Chafin also denied.

Chafin said he could not recall grabbing Lozano’s arm outside a Baylor-area bar a few weeks later and slamming it into the side of a car. Lozano testified about that and another incident in which she said Chafin pushed her down at his apartment during another altercation.

In other testimony Wednesday, Lozano’s attorneys called Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades to explain the process by which he and other Baylor officials decided to allow Chafin to return to Baylor to finish his degree in 2020 after Chafin had been kicked off the team in 2015 following a marijuana possession arrest in Oklahoma.

Rhoades, who replaced McCaw as AD in August 2015, said he received a text message from lifelong Baylor supporter Gale Galloway, former president of the Baylor Board of Regents and a member of the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame.

Galloway urged Rhoades to consider allowing Chafin to return to Baylor to complete his final 10 hours so he could graduate. Galloway offered to pay for Chafin’s tuition, Rhoades said.

Rhoades said he knew Lozano’s lawsuit was pending against Baylor and didn’t know at the time if it was a good idea or not. But in doing his due diligence, Rhoades said he checked with the school’s compliance offer to see if it was allowed for a major donor to pay for a former athlete’s tuition.

It was not, he learned, but it was suggested that it would be OK for Galloway to make a donation to the Baylor Bear Foundation, which helps fund athletic scholarships, and, in turn, could funnel the money to Chafin.

Next, he said, he checked with the Baylor general counsel’s office to see if Chafin was in good standing to return to school. He was, they told Rhoades, because Chafin had completed requirements for sanctions he was given for a “student code of conduct issue.”

Finally, Rhoades said, he talked to Chafin to gauge his level of sincerity and commitment to completing his degree and to tell him that if they let him back in school for the summer session, it was his last chance to earn his diploma.

He said he agreed to allow him to come back, with the $10,000 coming from the athletic department’s budget, via the Baylor Foundation, because Chafin seemed sincere in wanting to improve his standing in life.

“I did think it was the right thing to do,” Rhoades said. “I found him to be sincere and genuine, and he promised his grandfather he would finish out his degree. It was something he wanted to do for his family.”

Also Tuesday, Julia Babcock, a psychology professor at the University of Houston, told jurors she evaluated Lozano during two sessions totaling 6 ½ hours more than two years ago and determined that she is suffering from PTSD that she traced directly to Chafin’s alleged assaults.

She said she also suffers from a degree of “institutional betrayal” because of her disappointment in now Baylor officials handled her complaints.

She said Baylor allowing Chafin to return to school and graduate is “just another example of Baylor sweeping it under the rug and saying it was not that big of a deal.”

She recommended that Lozano undergo additional counseling and therapy and figured the future costs of those items for the next two decades, including possible hospitalization, at from $175,000 to $220,000.

During cross-examination, Baylor attorney Lisa Brown questioned whether other factors in Lozano’s life could have played roles in her feelings of anxiety, depression and mental anguish, including guilt over the abortion, being sexually abused by a cousin as a child, a physical altercation with Chafin’s future wife in 2015, for which Lozano sued her, and being hit by a bus in her car in Houston in 2018, for which she also filed a lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.