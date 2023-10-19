Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Houston jugger follows man from bank, robs him outside his home

By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for help identifying a jugging suspect who robbed a man outside his home in Houston.

On Aug. 22, 2023, at around 3:30 p.m., the victim returned to his home in the 2000 block of Wilde Rock Way.

He told police he was rolling his trash cans towards his house when a maroon Toyota Camry slowly pulled up.

Shortly after, the suspect jumped out of the back passenger seat of the vehicle, ran towards the victim while holding a handgun and demanded everything the victim had.

The suspect took the victim’s wallet and backpack which had his computer and iPad inside.

Once the suspect had the items, he got back inside the Toyota Camry and fled the scene.

Prior to the robbery, the victim said he had gone to the Bank of America at 5218 West 34th to withdraw money.

Police believe the suspect followed the victim from the bank to his home.

The suspect is described by police as a 17 to 30-year-old Black man wearing a blue pullover and matching blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-8477, submitting an online tip www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenifer Cleveland worked at the radio station KNES Texas 99.1.
Texas Medical Board suspends license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Ring of Fire Eclipse.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ring of Fire eclipse as experienced in Texas’ Permian Basin
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Midway head football coach resigns
Midway head football coach resigns to address ‘personal matter,’ district says
State Fair of Texas evacuated after shooting, suspect in custody police say

Latest News

Houston jugger follows man from bank, robs him outside his home
Carnell Petetan Jr.. 46
Waco man who murdered estranged wife in front of daughter gets life in prison
KWTX News 10 at Noon
Art Briles returns to Waco to testify in Baylor Title IX lawsuit
KWTX News 10 at Noon
Beloved Central Texas attorney, philanthropist Allison Dickson passes away