Houston jugger follows man from bank, robs him outside his home

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for help identifying a jugging suspect who robbed a man outside his home in Houston.

On Aug. 22, 2023, at around 3:30 p.m., the victim returned to his home in the 2000 block of Wilde Rock Way.

He told police he was rolling his trash cans towards his house when a maroon Toyota Camry slowly pulled up.

Shortly after, the suspect jumped out of the back passenger seat of the vehicle, ran towards the victim while holding a handgun and demanded everything the victim had.

The suspect took the victim’s wallet and backpack which had his computer and iPad inside.

Once the suspect had the items, he got back inside the Toyota Camry and fled the scene.

Prior to the robbery, the victim said he had gone to the Bank of America at 5218 West 34th to withdraw money.

Police believe the suspect followed the victim from the bank to his home.

The suspect is described by police as a 17 to 30-year-old Black man wearing a blue pullover and matching blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-8477, submitting an online tip www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.