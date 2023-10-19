Advertise
Local philanthropist, Allison Dickson dies

Allison Dickson reportedly died Wednesday October 18.
By Megan Boyd
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas and Baylor community are mourning the loss of Allison Dickson, a Baylor Law School graduate, distinguisghed alumni, and philanthropist who reportedly died Wednesday.

Several community leaders shared the news on social media including Allison’s employer Tex Appeal Magazine.

Allison is known in the community for her generous spirit, including efforts to help McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple get a new mural installed, collecting toys for children in the same hospital, raising money for scholarships and giving back any way she could.

She was diagnosed with Werdnig-Hoffman muscular dystrophy when she was 15 months old and was given only a year to live. Instead Dickson lived into her 40s and never let her physical limitations hold her back, living by the motto “don’t need easy, just possible”.

Its that phrase that caught the attention of former gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke when he came to Temple for a campaign stop in 2022, and made a personal visit to Allison’s home.

Allison had a deep passion for Temple High and its students and staff. On X Wednesday, Temple’s Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott wrote, “One of my closest friends & spiritual partners joined her father today. [Allison]‘s Wildcat Spirit will remain with us, endlessly giving to THS students & her community. If you are half the angel in heaven that you were a Wildcat - they got a good one. Will miss you dear friend.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

