Mountain View Elementary unveils newly renovated courtyard

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Students at Mountain View Elementary got their first look at the schools newly updated courtyard on Thursday morning.

Waco ISD and Voice, an organization dedicated to teaching kids’ essential life skills, furnished the courtyard.

This was all part of an effort to increase physical activity and encourage healthy leaning habits in young students.

The elementary school has more projects down the line that will give students more opportunities to embrace nature and learn outdoors.

