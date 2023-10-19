Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.19.23

By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Hat Creek Burger Company at 103 Archway Drive in Woodway failed a renewal inspection with a 90.

According to the food safety worker, the following foods were not stored at the right temperature; the grilled chicken and shredded cheese.

The manager threw both away.

Some of the food handlers need certification cards.

And the hand-sink did not have hot water.

P.F. Chang’s at 5511 Crosslake Parkway in Waco failed a renewal inspection with a 92.

According to the food safety worker, the sanitizer wipes had no detectable sanitizer.

There was no hot water at the hand sink at the back of the kitchen, and the one near the beverage machine in the kitchen.

The business needed to replace or get rid of all the damaged containers and utensils.

Wok On Fire at 1708 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen failed a follow-up inspection.

It’s still closed at the moment.

According to the food safety worker, despite tremendous improvements to the facility, it still needed the proper refrigeration to operate and it needed more cleaning.

The report noted, rodent droppings that appear quote “fresh.”

This is an on-going problem for the business, and pest control is actively treating this problem.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Peachwave Frozen Yogurt of Hewitt at 1605 Hewitt Drive in Hewitt.

Central Texas still likely has some warmer days ahead.

If you need to cool down, this place says it has the flavors you’ll enjoy from Blueberry Lemonade to Brownie Batter.

From Chocolate Hazelnut to Peaches N’ Cream gelato.

And there are non-dairy options.

Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenifer Cleveland worked at the radio station KNES Texas 99.1.
Texas Medical Board suspends license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Ring of Fire Eclipse.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ring of Fire eclipse as experienced in Texas’ Permian Basin
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Midway head football coach resigns
Midway head football coach resigns to address ‘personal matter,’ district says
State Fair of Texas evacuated after shooting, suspect in custody police say

Latest News

Mountain View Elementary unveils newly renovated courtyard
Silobration celebrates its 20th anniversary
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.19.23
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.19.23
Legendary Central Texas bull rider donates vest to raise money for young boy battling cancer