Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.19.23

Here is this week's Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Hat Creek Burger Company at 103 Archway Drive in Woodway failed a renewal inspection with a 90.

According to the food safety worker, the following foods were not stored at the right temperature; the grilled chicken and shredded cheese.

The manager threw both away.

Some of the food handlers need certification cards.

And the hand-sink did not have hot water.

P.F. Chang’s at 5511 Crosslake Parkway in Waco failed a renewal inspection with a 92.

According to the food safety worker, the sanitizer wipes had no detectable sanitizer.

There was no hot water at the hand sink at the back of the kitchen, and the one near the beverage machine in the kitchen.

The business needed to replace or get rid of all the damaged containers and utensils.

Wok On Fire at 1708 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen failed a follow-up inspection.

It’s still closed at the moment.

According to the food safety worker, despite tremendous improvements to the facility, it still needed the proper refrigeration to operate and it needed more cleaning.

The report noted, rodent droppings that appear quote “fresh.”

This is an on-going problem for the business, and pest control is actively treating this problem.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Peachwave Frozen Yogurt of Hewitt at 1605 Hewitt Drive in Hewitt.

Central Texas still likely has some warmer days ahead.

If you need to cool down, this place says it has the flavors you’ll enjoy from Blueberry Lemonade to Brownie Batter.

From Chocolate Hazelnut to Peaches N’ Cream gelato.

And there are non-dairy options.

Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

