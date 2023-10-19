Search continues for Hill County man last seen 9 years ago

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - It has been nine years since John Terry went missing from Hill County.

KWTX has previously reported on Terry’s disappearance in 2020.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office got a call on Oct. 18, 2014, about an abandoned vehicle on Country Road 2346 in Abbott.

When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle and it appeared to show no signs of foul play.

Once deputies made contact with the family, they informed deputies they had not seen or heard from Terry.

Police say Terry was last seen on Oct. 17, 2014, wearing a black shirt with red lettering, a blue baseball hat and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hill County Sheriff’s Office at 254-582-5313.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to Terry’s location or the arrest of people responsible.

