Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Search continues for Hill County man last seen 9 years ago

(Hill County Sheriff's Office)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - It has been nine years since John Terry went missing from Hill County.

KWTX has previously reported on Terry’s disappearance in 2020.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office got a call on Oct. 18, 2014, about an abandoned vehicle on Country Road 2346 in Abbott.

When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle and it appeared to show no signs of foul play.

Once deputies made contact with the family, they informed deputies they had not seen or heard from Terry.

Police say Terry was last seen on Oct. 17, 2014, wearing a black shirt with red lettering, a blue baseball hat and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hill County Sheriff’s Office at 254-582-5313.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to Terry’s location or the arrest of people responsible.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ring of Fire Eclipse.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ring of Fire eclipse as experienced in Texas’ Permian Basin
Jenifer Cleveland worked at the radio station KNES Texas 99.1.
Texas Medical Board suspends license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Midway head football coach resigns
Midway head football coach resigns to address ‘personal matter,’ district says
State Fair of Texas evacuated after shooting, suspect in custody police say

Latest News

Former Baylor running back testifies in Lozano lawsuit
“It felt like my whole world came crashing down”: Killeen family opens up after multi-car crash hospitalized daughter, father
Former Baylor University Football Team Running Back Devin Chafin.
Former Baylor running back testifies in Lozano lawsuit
KWTX News 10 at Six
Texas Medical Board suspends license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy