Silobration celebrates its 20th anniversary

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The annual Silobration kicked off Thursday as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Hundreds of people visited the event Thursday and many more are expected in the coming days.

Each day will include live music, a vendor fair and other activities.

Anyone wanting to attend the event will have until Saturday, Oct. 21 to make the trip.

Grounds are open from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. each day.

More information about the events can be found online here.

