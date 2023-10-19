Technically a cold front moves in today, but temperatures get warmer for the rest of the week

We’ve truly been on a stretch of beautiful fall weather the past few weeks thanks to the arrival of a few cold fronts... But warmer temperatures now become the major weather story for Central Texas as we get ready to head into the weekend. Strong south winds on Wednesday made our thermometer rise a little and we had highs in the low to mid 80s, which is a few degrees above normal. We technically have, by definition, a cold front moving through Central Texas today. We will NOT see temperatures drop behind this front, but you WILL be able to tell that we had a front move in all because of the wind shift. Those south winds on Wednesday managed to pump in some higher humidity air and you can feel that outside this morning. Temperatures for your morning commute are down into the mid 50s to low 60s this morning. Breezy northerly winds will hang around today and will send another push of dry air into our area. The cooler air with this front will stay bottled up to our northeast, so despite having northerly winds return today - Highs will be a few degrees warmer than Wednesday, reaching back into the mid to upper 80s! Fire Danger remains elevated for our entire area thanks to the warm and dry air in place along with the breezy winds. Be mindful of this while you’re spending time outdoors today.

Warmer air that’s been stuck across the Desert Southwest is going to migrate east into Central Texas and hang around through the weekend - Keeping temperatures between 10 to 15-degrees above normal. Highs Friday and Saturday look to be back into the low 90s! We will see a bit more cloud cover move in over the weekend, but with the dry air mass in place, those clouds will not result in rain. With the above normal warmth, low humidity, and lack of rain - We’ll keep fire danger elevated for our area through the weekend, especially for areas along and west of I-35 where the drought is worse. With extra cloud cover expected to continue Sunday, we may see highs stay in the upper 80s, but still very warm for this time of the year. Thankfully this summer-like warm up won’t be extremely long lived as we’re looking at some big weather changes heading our way next week that involve beneficial rain and some colder air. There are still a lot of unknowns today regarding our next storm system.

Forecast models suggest that a powerful storm system will move onto the west coast early next week and eventually swing eastward across the nation. The timing of the storm system will determine which days Central Texas has the best shot at rain, if we have a chance for severe weather, and exactly how much rain our area sees. We’ll be monitoring forecast models over the next few days to nail down the specifics, but we’re thinking scattered activity is possible starting Monday night, Tuesday, and Wednesday - With a cold front forecast to move in sometime Thursday or Friday. With the front approaching from the west - Rain chances go up Thursday and Friday. We may see rain hang around into the following weekend, but that depends on when the storm system exits. We’ll keep you updated on our severe weather potential, but right now we could possibly see 1 to 2.5 inches of rain next week. Temperatures will be dropping throughout the week as well as scattered rain chances return along with the associated cloud cover. Highs in the mid 80s Monday fall into the low 80s Tuesday through Thursday. We look to be in the 70s as the front moves in on Friday with even cooler air rushing in for next weekend… We may have highs in the 60s next weekend. More to come - Stay updated!

