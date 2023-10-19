Texas school could be built on former prison graves

FORT BEND, Texas (KPRC) - It was a place where convicts were forced to work for free, some even worked to their work. Nearby a century later, what was known as the Harlem Prison Farm will be the home to Fort Bend Independent School District’s new elementary school.

Five years ago during the district’s construction of a new Technical Center, human remains were found onsite. The location was a former prison similar to the field.

Marilyn Moore says her late husband Reginald dedicated his life to uncovering the truth about convict leasing and prison farms.

“Convict leasing is where prisoners were leased to land owners to work agriculture work in this particular case sugarcane fields,” said Marilyn Moore, President of Friends of Sugar Land 95.

She’s referring to this plot of land along Harlem Road in Richmond once known as the Harlem Prison Farm.

“It was an agreement with the state of Texas and local landowners here. Slavery was over and they needed someone to take care of the sugarcane crops,” said Monroe.

Like the Sugarland 95 discovery 5 years ago it’s believed by some activists the land also was a burial site for those in-prisoned. The land was bought by the Fort Bend Independent School District in June.

“The news announcement for this school contained no information that this school was located on a prison farm or that it was also near a cemetery where we dont know where it is,” said Jay Jenkins, President and Co-founder of The Convict Leasing and Labor Project.

KPRC reached out to the district who responded saying the developers have done an archaeological survey of the area including digging. A spokesperson also said though it appears unlikely if remains are discovered they will be handled with the utmost dignity and respect, including memorialization.

“It’s very scary to think what else might be happening relating to some of these land purchases,” said Jenkins.

A spokesperson also said the site was chosen because of the need for a school in this area, saying it’s difficult to find a piece of land large enough to accommodate the needs of a school.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.