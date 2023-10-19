WATCH: Hyundai car crashes into San Antonio home

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KENS) - A family had to be rescued after a speeding vehicle came crashing through their home on the northwest side early Wednesday morning.

“I’m about to sleep but like, I just heard the noise, it’s a very big noise,” said Muhammad Shahid.

Shahid had went downstairs when a blue Hyundai Elantra crashed into the living room, but at the moment, he didn’t know what was going on.

“My attic just moved. I thought that something happened to the roof,” said Shahid.

Shahid wasted no time, making sure his wife and two boys were okay. He also took a cautious peak at the destruction and unwelcomed guest.

“The car was right on the stairs, half of the stairs covered by the car,” said Shahid. “The guy was trying to get out from there, but the door right there with that wood, it wasn’t helping him I believe.”

By the time first responders arrived at the scene, the driver was long gone. Firefighters swiftly evacuated the entire family.

Shahid’s complained to the Homeowners Association (HOA) about reckless drivers who zoom past his home day and night but with no response. He has ideas on what could improve street safety in the neighborhood.

“I mean this curve here is very dangerous. At least if there are speed bumps or stop signs, at least people will react on it,” said Shahid.

