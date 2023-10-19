Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

WATCH: Hyundai car crashes into San Antonio home

A family had to be rescued after a speeding vehicle came crashing through their home on the...
A family had to be rescued after a speeding vehicle came crashing through their home on the northwest side early Wednesday morning.
By KENS
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KENS) - A family had to be rescued after a speeding vehicle came crashing through their home on the northwest side early Wednesday morning.

“I’m about to sleep but like, I just heard the noise, it’s a very big noise,” said Muhammad Shahid.

Shahid had went downstairs when a blue Hyundai Elantra crashed into the living room, but at the moment, he didn’t know what was going on.

“My attic just moved. I thought that something happened to the roof,” said Shahid.

Shahid wasted no time, making sure his wife and two boys were okay. He also took a cautious peak at the destruction and unwelcomed guest.

“The car was right on the stairs, half of the stairs covered by the car,” said Shahid. “The guy was trying to get out from there, but the door right there with that wood, it wasn’t helping him I believe.”

By the time first responders arrived at the scene, the driver was long gone. Firefighters swiftly evacuated the entire family.

Shahid’s complained to the Homeowners Association (HOA) about reckless drivers who zoom past his home day and night but with no response. He has ideas on what could improve street safety in the neighborhood.

“I mean this curve here is very dangerous. At least if there are speed bumps or stop signs, at least people will react on it,” said Shahid.

Copyright 2023 KENS via CBS NEWSPATH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenifer Cleveland worked at the radio station KNES Texas 99.1.
Texas Medical Board suspends license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Ring of Fire Eclipse.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ring of Fire eclipse as experienced in Texas’ Permian Basin
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Midway head football coach resigns
Midway head football coach resigns to address ‘personal matter,’ district says
State Fair of Texas evacuated after shooting, suspect in custody police say

Latest News

Nearby a century later, what was known as the Harlem Prison Farm will be the home to Fort Bend...
Texas school could be built on former prison graves
Nearby a century later, what was known as the Harlem Prison Farm will be the home to Fort Bend...
Texas school could be built on former prison graves
Not only is this one of the fairs newest attraction, but it's also the fairs first bilingual...
Dinosaurs at the Lagoon: The State Fair of Texas’ newest attraction
Allison Dickson reportedly died Wednesday October 18.
Beloved Central Texas philanthropist Allison Dickson dies