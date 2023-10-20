Briles, McCaw testify in Title IX lawsuit

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Attorneys for Dolores Lozano rested their case Thursday in Lozano’s Title IX and negligence lawsuit against Baylor University, former head coach Art Briles and former athletic director Ian McCaw.

Briles and McCaw, who did not attend jury selection or the first three days of testimony, both were called as witnesses Thursday by Lozano’s attorneys.

Both detailed Baylor’s rise to the top of the Big 12 in back-to-back years under Briles, Robert Griffin III winning Baylor’s first Heisman Trophy and the construction of McLane stadium on the banks of the Brazos River before the school became embroiled in a sexual assault scandal that made national headlines and cost Briles and former Baylor president Ken Starr their jobs.

The case could go to the jury Friday afternoon after defense attorneys for Baylor call one more witness Friday morning and attorneys give closing statements.

Before testimony resumes Friday morning, defense attorneys are expected to ask U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman to take the dispute out of the jury’s hands and dismiss the cases against the university, Briles and McCaw based on their beliefs that Lozano has failed to prove her case.

Lozano is alleging that her former boyfriend, running back Devin Chafin, was free to assault her on three occasions in March and April 2014 because Baylor had a culture of protecting its football players and its Christian reputation while creating a dangerous atmosphere of deliberate indifference toward sexual assault and dating violence claims.

Briles, 67, won four state championships at Stephenville High School before coaching at the University of Houston for five years. Baylor hired him in 2007 with hopes he would rejuvenate what Briles described as the “mediocre state” of the football program and build a national title contender.

Before Briles took the stand, Lozano’s attorney, Zeke Fortenberry, asked U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman to reconsider a previous ruling that prevented him from asking Briles how much Baylor paid him in a settlement after Briles was fired in March 2016. The judge denied his request.

Briles said the majority of team disciplinary issues were handled within the department, adding that former strength and conditioning coach Kaz Kazadi would handle most of the minor issues by assigning players extra weight work or running.

Briles, who spent two hours on the witness stand, said he does not know Lozano and was not made aware of her assault allegations until she filed her lawsuit against Baylor after he was fired.

Fortenberry asked Briles about his book, “Beating Goliath: My Story of Football and Faith,” that was published in 2015 and shows it was co-written by Don Yaeger. Briles said he was approached by Yaeger to write the book, but said he didn’t write it, despite it being written in first-person, and added he has not read the book.

Fortenberry was taken aback by Briles’ comments, telling Briles that he signed it for fans as the author at book signings.

He asked him about Chapter 19, which is called “Becoming Goliath.”

“I don’t know. I haven’t read the book,” Briles repeated.

Briles was fired, Starr was removed from the presidency and resigned soon afterward and McCaw was put on probation by the Baylor Board of Regents after a two-day presentation to regents by the Pepper Hamilton law firm, which Baylor commissioned to study the school’s responses to Title IX and sexual assault complaints.

He said he became emotional during his meeting with the regents, especially after some of them took his hands and prayed with him.

“It wasn’t a pleasant meeting from my point of view,” Briles said.

Fortenberry asked Briles about a quote he gave after he was fired that said, “Bad things happened. I’m sorry. I’m going to get better.”

“I’m still working on it,” Briles said.

Briles said as head coach, he often was the last to know of incidents involving player misconduct, unless it was something major. He said he should have been the first to know but it was difficult while caught up in the middle of football season.

Briles said Baylor didn’t train him in Title IX until 2014 or later, adding that it was the university’s responsibility to train its employees.

Under cross-examination, Briles said he never concealed or covered up any player wrongdoing and never encouraged any victims from reporting incidents to police or campus administrators.

Briles, who said he is currently unemployed, wiped away tears as his attorney, Reid Simpson, tried to introduce a document into evidence before Pitman sustained Fortenberry’s objection.

The document, which was not displayed for the jury, was a letter of recommendation that Baylor general counsel Chris Holmes wrote for Briles when the coach was seeking a job with a Canadian Football League team. Briles has referred to the document as his “letter of exoneration.”

McCaw, who testified before Briles Thursday, was hired as Baylor athletic director in September 2003. He currently holds the same position at Liberty University in Virginia.

He also recounted the rise and fall of the football program after the school became mired in the sexual assault scandal.

McCaw acknowledged that there had been a long history of sexual assault problems at Baylor. But he said he thought Briles and the athletic department were “singled out to take the fall” and he resigned shortly after Briles was fired because he could not support the board’s decision.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.