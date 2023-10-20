BYU and Texas Tech both seeking to bounce back from recent Big 12 losses

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Texas Tech (3-4, 2-2 Big 12 Conference) at BYU (4-2, 1-2), 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Texas Tech by 3 1-2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas Tech leads 1-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

BYU and Texas Tech face a must-win contest to keep their bowl hopes on track. The Cougars are reeling on defense after surrendering a season-high 447 passing yards in a 44-11 loss at TCU and need a victory with back-to-back road games against Texas and West Virginia looming. The Red Raiders are looking to get back on track after they faded in the second half of a 38-21 home loss to Kansas State.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas Tech's rushing attack vs. BYU's run defense. The Red Raiders have totaled at least 160 rushing yards in every game since a season-opening loss at Wyoming. BYU has struggled to stop the ground game, allowing 194.3 yards rushing over their last four games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks. When Brooks is productive, the Red Raiders are tough to stop. Brooks has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in four of his last five contests and has eight 100-yard games in his career. Texas Tech is 7-1 all-time when Brooks runs for at least 100 yards.

BYU TE Isaac Rex. Getting Rex involved in the offense early could open things up for the Cougars. Rex had 260 yards on 17 catches over his first four games. He’s been held to a single reception in each of his last two contests.

FACTS & FIGURES

BYU WR Chase Roberts ranks second in receiving in Big 12 Conference games. Roberts has 283 yards and a touchdown against three Big 12 opponents so far. … Texas Tech's Brooks needs 214 rushing yards to become only the second 1,000-yard rusher for the Red Raiders since 2000. Brooks ranks fifth in the FBS with 786 yards on the ground. … BYU LB Chaz Ah You is the nephew of Texas Tech assistant coach C.J. Ah You. … Texas Tech LB Ben Roberts ranks second nationally with 56 tackles and has had 10 or more tackles in four of six games this season. … This is only the second game between the two schools. The Red Raiders edged the Cougars 21-20 in Lubbock in 1940.

—-

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football