Child, mother found safe, authorities say

POINT, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The Rains County Sheriff Department say the child and his mother have been found safe.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

An Amber Alert has been issued out of Rains County for a 2-year-old child believed to have been abducted.

Sylvia Lopez, 36, is the suspect believed to have abducted 2-year-old Ethan Donnelley.

They were last seen on Oct. 19 at around 3:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Rains County Road 1475.

Lopez is described by police as a 5′8″ tall White woman with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighting 200 pounds.

Ethan is described as a 2-foot-tall White boy with curly brown hair, brown eyes and weighting 35 pounds.

The suspected vehicle is a 2010 blue Volkswagen Jetta with license plate number SBL1628.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

