Deposition in medical negligence lawsuit reveals doctor in Luxe Med Spa case was terminated by previous employer, ordered to self-report ‘alcohol abuse problem’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Patrick Gallagher, whose medical license was temporarily suspended by the Texas Medical Board in the wake of the death of Jenifer Cleveland after she was administered IV therapy at the Luxe Med Spa in Wortham, submitted to a rehabilitation program after the head administrator with his former employer ordered him to “self-report an alcohol abuse problem” in late 2021 and was later terminated, according to testimony in an unrelated medical negligence case.

Gallagher’s deposition was recorded as part of a lawsuit involving the family of a woman who died after she was injected with a large sedative dose while undergoing to a procedure to relieve back pain. The attorney representing the family clarified to KWTX that Gallagher himself was not directly sued by the woman’s family and Gallagher was merely a witness in the case against his former employer.

The Texas Medical Board said Gallagher was the acting medical director for Luxe Med Spa when the owner of the spa, Amber Johnson, administered the IV therapy to Cleveland on July 10. Cleveland, who worked at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, collapsed during the therapy and died at a hospital.

Gallagher was “more than 100 miles away from Luxe, failed to properly supervise Amber Johnson, an unlicensed individual performing intravenous IV treatments, including administering prescription pharmaceutical solutions, resulting in complications that the Luxe staff were not trained or prepared to manage, resulting in patient’s death,” according to the order to suspend his medical license.

The Death of Kimberly Ray and ensuing lawsuit

In 2021, Gallagher was a witness in the case of Kimberly Ray, whose family filed a lawsuit against several physicians and health care groups, including Texas Healthcare Partners Group and a subsidiary, Integrity Wellness Center, where Gallagher worked as a subcontractor and chief anesthesiologist.

Ray was to undergo a routine Rhizotomy to relieve back pain on April 19, 2021, and the procedure was performed by a pair of CRNAs and an anesthesiologist who worked for Texas Healthcare Partners Group/Integrity Wellness Center.

Ray, according to the lawsuit, “stopped breathing some time during the procedure. But this went unnoticed until she was rolled over after it ended. She was blue in color, had no heart beat and was not breathing.” EMS arrived at the scene and described it as “chaotic and disorganized,” per the lawsuit.

“An autopsy showed that (Ray) sustained an injury to her spinal column in the area where the (CRNA) had been placing his injections. It determined that Kimberly died as a result of brain damage caused during the rhizotomy procedure,” the lawsuit further claims. The Ray family is also suing Scott Houghton and Mauro Molina, the two CRNAs who participated in the procedure; and Dr. Venkateswara Rao Mandava, identified in the lawsuit as the anesthesiologist during Ray’s procedure.

Houghton, the lawsuit states, misrepresented his qualifications, “listing himself as a ‘surgeon,’ a ‘physician’ and as Dr. Scott Houghton on documents presented to Kimberly Ray prior to the rhizotomy procedure.”

According to the lawsuit, the Texas Board of Nursing records show that Molina had been charged with being impaired while working at two Texas hospitals and was eventually dismissed by both hospitals prior to him being involved in the procedure involving Ray. Molina, the lawsuit claims, was observed by staff at the first hospital he was dismissed from “to show signs of impairment that included ‘slurred speech, unsteady equilibrium, slow speech, wandering the halls and appeared confused.’”

Molina was dismissed from the second hospital after he was “observed to show signs of impairment that included ‘blank stare, unable to communicate appropriately, appeared to be dissociated from his surroundings.’” The lawsuit further claims Molina’s condition “was so severe that hospital staff had him removed from the operating room where he was working and taken to their emergency room for treatment.”

During his deposition in January 2023, Gallagher said he was hired to be the chief of anesthesia for Texas Healthcare Partners Group and was responsible for monitoring the performance of CRNAs at subsidiaries like Integrity Wellness Center even though he was not board certified.

Gallagher said he believed the practice of Integrity Wellness Center was to have a supervisory anesthesiologist present to supervise CRNAs performing services and be available at all times if needed in the operating room. Gallagher also acknowledged he was part of the hiring process for Molina, but was unaware Molina had issues with previous employers.

During his deposition, Gallagher admitted he would have some supervisory role over Mandava because Gallagher is the chief of anesthesia, but said he did not supervise Mandava during the Ray procedure because “no practicing anesthesiologist supervises another anesthesiologist.”

“If I am made aware of somebody that is not following the proper guidelines as set forth by the American Society of Anesthesiologists, then it would be my job to, at that point, have a meeting with them on record as to what they needed to do, and what the consequences would be if they did not follow that,” Gallagher said during his deposition.

Substance abuse issues and leave of absence

During the deposition in the Ray case, attorneys questioned Gallagher about taking a leave of absence from Texas Healthcare Partners Group in the fall of 2021 and allegations of substance abuse.

Gallagher said someone filed a complaint about him “being under the influence while performing an anesthetic.” What really happened, Gallagher said, was that he suffered an anxiety attack due to changes to his anxiety medication.

During the deposition, Gallagher was told his supervisors were sent a photo of him purchasing what appeared to be alcohol at a store during his work shift. Gallagher said he was unaware of the photo and his supervisors never mentioned it to him. He said he sometimes ran errands during his breaks at work and may have purchased something at the store.

Gallagher acknowledged during the deposition that he took a leave of absence sometime in Sept. 2021 after his anxiety attack and suffered from depressive episodes that led to substance abuse issues.

He submitted to a rehabilitation program after a head administrator ordered him to “self-report an alcohol abuse problem.”

On Oct. 6, 2021, Gallagher received a letter from his employer stating, “After careful consideration, the governing board of Texas Partners Center has decided that we are unable to utilize your services and must terminate your privileges at our facility.”

When asked during the deposition if the letter meant his privileges were being terminated at all facilities and subsidiaries belonging to Texas Healthcare Partners Group, Gallagher answered, “It was my understanding that they were not using me for anesthesia at the time.”

