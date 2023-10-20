Early voting begins in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting begins Oct. 23 until Nov. 3 throughout Central Texas, while Election Day is Nov. 7.

Voting can be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 to Nov. 1 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2-3 at various locations.

Early Voting Locations

McLennan County

McLennan County Elections Administration Office Records Building (Basement) 214 North 4th Street, Waco, TX 76701

Robinson Community Center 106 W. Lyndale Avenue Suite 300 Robinson, TX 76706

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center 1020 Elm Avenue Waco, TX 76704

First Assembly of God Church 6701 Bosque Blvd Waco, TX 76710

Hewitt City Hall/Library 200 Patriot Court Hewitt, TX 76643

Bell County

Bell County Belton Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave Belton, TX 76513

Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive Killeen, TX 76541

Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr. Killeen, TX 76543

Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX 76542

Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Avenue, Temple, TX 76501

Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach, Salado, TX 76571

Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, HH, TX 76548

Fall’s County

Fall’s County Annex 1910 Industrial Park Rd Marlin, TX 76661

Coryell County

Copperas Cove Early Voting Center 508 B Cove Terrace, Copperas Cove TX 76522

Gatesville Annex 801 E. Leon St., Gatesville, TX 76528

Milam County

Milam County Clerk’s Office 107 W Main St, Cameron, TX 76520

Buckholts Community Center 110 W Main St, Buckholts, TX 76518

Rockdale George Hill Patterson Center 609 Mill Ave, Rockdale, TX 76567

Thorndale Veterans Memorial Hall 302 E Moerbe, Thorndale, TX 76577

Hill County

Covington Street Annex – 126 S. Covington St. Hillsboro, TX. 76645

Huron Annex – 5800 F.M. 933 Whitney, TX. 76692

Hubbard Civic Center. – 300 N. Magnolia Hubbard, TX. 76648

Navarro County

County Annex Building 1 601 North 13th St. Corsicana, TX 75110

Limestone County

Limestone County Courthouse 200 W State St Groesbeck TX 76642

Mexia Civic Center 101 S McKinney St, Mexia, TX 76667

Lampasas County

Lampasas County Elections Office 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102 Lampasas, TX 76550

Hamilton County

Hamilton County Courthouse102 N Rice StreetHamilton, TX 76531

Bosque County

Election Administration Building, 104 W Morgan, Meridian, TX 76665

Clifton Civic Center, Judge’s Chamber Room, 403 West 3rd St., Clifton, TX 76634

Robertson County

Robertson County Election Center 601 N Hearne St, Franklin, TX 77856

Hearne Public Safety Building 306 W 3rd St, Hearne, TX 77859

Leon County

Leon County Annex II Building 155 N. Cass Centerville, TX 75833

