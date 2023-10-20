Early voting begins in Central Texas
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting begins Oct. 23 until Nov. 3 throughout Central Texas, while Election Day is Nov. 7.
Voting can be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 to Nov. 1 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2-3 at various locations.
Early Voting Locations
- McLennan County Elections Administration Office Records Building (Basement) 214 North 4th Street, Waco, TX 76701
- Robinson Community Center 106 W. Lyndale Avenue Suite 300 Robinson, TX 76706
- Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center 1020 Elm Avenue Waco, TX 76704
- First Assembly of God Church 6701 Bosque Blvd Waco, TX 76710
- Hewitt City Hall/Library 200 Patriot Court Hewitt, TX 76643
- Bell County Belton Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave Belton, TX 76513
- Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive Killeen, TX 76541
- Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr. Killeen, TX 76543
- Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX 76542
- Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Avenue, Temple, TX 76501
- Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach, Salado, TX 76571
- Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, HH, TX 76548
- Fall’s County Annex 1910 Industrial Park Rd Marlin, TX 76661
- Copperas Cove Early Voting Center 508 B Cove Terrace, Copperas Cove TX 76522
- Gatesville Annex 801 E. Leon St., Gatesville, TX 76528
- Milam County Clerk’s Office 107 W Main St, Cameron, TX 76520
- Buckholts Community Center 110 W Main St, Buckholts, TX 76518
- Rockdale George Hill Patterson Center 609 Mill Ave, Rockdale, TX 76567
- Thorndale Veterans Memorial Hall 302 E Moerbe, Thorndale, TX 76577
- Covington Street Annex – 126 S. Covington St. Hillsboro, TX. 76645
- Huron Annex – 5800 F.M. 933 Whitney, TX. 76692
- Hubbard Civic Center. – 300 N. Magnolia Hubbard, TX. 76648
- County Annex Building 1 601 North 13th St. Corsicana, TX 75110
- Limestone County Courthouse 200 W State St Groesbeck TX 76642
- Mexia Civic Center 101 S McKinney St, Mexia, TX 76667
- Lampasas County Elections Office 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102 Lampasas, TX 76550
- Hamilton County Courthouse102 N Rice StreetHamilton, TX 76531
- Election Administration Building, 104 W Morgan, Meridian, TX 76665
- Clifton Civic Center, Judge’s Chamber Room, 403 West 3rd St., Clifton, TX 76634
- Robertson County Election Center 601 N Hearne St, Franklin, TX 77856
- Hearne Public Safety Building 306 W 3rd St, Hearne, TX 77859
- Leon County Annex II Building 155 N. Cass Centerville, TX 75833
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.