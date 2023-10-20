Advertise
Early voting begins in Central Texas

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting begins Oct. 23 until Nov. 3 throughout Central Texas, while Election Day is Nov. 7.

Voting can be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 to Nov. 1 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2-3 at various locations.

Early Voting Locations

McLennan County

  • McLennan County Elections Administration Office Records Building (Basement) 214 North 4th Street, Waco, TX 76701
  • Robinson Community Center 106 W. Lyndale Avenue Suite 300 Robinson, TX 76706
  • Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center 1020 Elm Avenue Waco, TX 76704
  • First Assembly of God Church 6701 Bosque Blvd Waco, TX 76710
  • Hewitt City Hall/Library 200 Patriot Court Hewitt, TX 76643

Bell County

  • Bell County Belton Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave Belton, TX 76513
  • Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive Killeen, TX 76541
  • Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr. Killeen, TX 76543
  • Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX 76542
  • Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Avenue, Temple, TX 76501
  • Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach, Salado, TX 76571
  • Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, HH, TX 76548

Fall’s County

  • Fall’s County Annex 1910 Industrial Park Rd Marlin, TX 76661

Coryell County

  • Copperas Cove Early Voting Center 508 B Cove Terrace, Copperas Cove TX 76522
  • Gatesville Annex 801 E. Leon St., Gatesville, TX 76528

Milam County

  • Milam County Clerk’s Office 107 W Main St, Cameron, TX 76520
  • Buckholts Community Center 110 W Main St, Buckholts, TX 76518
  • Rockdale George Hill Patterson Center 609 Mill Ave, Rockdale, TX 76567
  • Thorndale Veterans Memorial Hall 302 E Moerbe, Thorndale, TX 76577

Hill County

  • Covington Street Annex – 126 S. Covington St. Hillsboro, TX. 76645
  • Huron Annex – 5800 F.M. 933 Whitney, TX. 76692
  • Hubbard Civic Center. – 300 N. Magnolia Hubbard, TX. 76648

Navarro County

  • County Annex Building 1 601 North 13th St. Corsicana, TX 75110

Limestone County

  • Limestone County Courthouse 200 W State St Groesbeck TX 76642
  • Mexia Civic Center 101 S McKinney St, Mexia, TX 76667

Lampasas County

  • Lampasas County Elections Office 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102 Lampasas, TX 76550

Hamilton County

  • Hamilton County Courthouse102 N Rice StreetHamilton, TX 76531

Bosque County

  • Election Administration Building, 104 W Morgan, Meridian, TX 76665
  • Clifton Civic Center, Judge’s Chamber Room, 403 West 3rd St., Clifton, TX 76634

Robertson County

  • Robertson County Election Center 601 N Hearne St, Franklin, TX 77856
  • Hearne Public Safety Building 306 W 3rd St, Hearne, TX 77859

Leon County

  • Leon County Annex II Building 155 N. Cass Centerville, TX 75833

