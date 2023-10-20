Good News Friday: October 20, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We are wishing a big warm welcome to Macie Schwer. She was born on October 9th. She is the first granddaughter of the Schwer family. The family says Macie is such a blessing and they are all absolutely in love with her. Welcome to planet Earth Macie!

We want to wish Taylor Shear of Groesbeck a Happy 18th Birthday. He’s in his senior year. Taylor is one test away from earning his pilots license. He spends most of his time working. Taylor says he wants to go fishing to celebrate. We want to see pictures of what you catch!

Waco ISD wants to congratulate its 14 teachers who earned their Reading Recovery Certificates. These teachers spent a full year developing new skills and applying what they learned. The district says the reading recovery program has already lots of improvement in students with their recent STAAR scores backing that up.

The Temple High School band has advanced to the Area round of the UIL Marching Competition. The band received a Superior and 1st Division rating at the Region 8 contest earlier this month. The group will compete Saturday down in Austin. The winners there will advance to the State contest at the end of the month.

Also congratulations to the Band of Gold from Meridian ISD. It has made history by advancing to the State UIL Marching Contest. It is a 1st for the band or any large organization in the district. The band is in its 2nd year under the direction of Daniel Yguerabide who is an also alumni of the high school.

Sue Lowry was recently inducted into the Texas State Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Honor. She is 83 years old and a life long Wacoan. She is also a Baylor Graduate who taught for Waco ISD for 40 years starting in 1963 at Richfield High School. We’re told she even taught Mclennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

