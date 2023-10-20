Judge dismisses Briles, McCaw from Title IX lawsuit filed by ex-student alleging domestic violence by former Baylor football player

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A judge dismissed former Baylor University football coach Art Briles and former athletic director Ian McCaw from a federal lawsuit Friday, ruling no reasonable jury could find them negligent for the 2014 domestic violence assaults of a student by a Baylor football player.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman also threw out gross negligence claims against Baylor, but will allow the jury to decide negligence and Title IX claims against the university alleged in a lawsuit filed by former Baylor student Dolores Lozano in Waco’s federal court.

Attorneys for Briles and McCaw said they were pleased for their clients and said the judge made the right decision.

“I am happy for Coach Briles,” said one of Briles’ attorneys Reid Simpson. “He did nothing wrong and the things that people said he did, he did not do.”

Lozano’s attorney, Zeke Fortenberry, deferred comment Friday on the judge’s ruling until after the trial is over.

Attorneys representing Baylor on Friday morning presented testimony from a psychology professor who evaluated Lozano before the judge recessed the jury for the weekend. Attorneys are set to present jury summations when the trial enters its seventh day on Monday.

Pitman scheduled the jury to report at 11 a.m. Friday so he could hear motions from defense attorneys that asked the judge to take the case from the jury and to dismiss all of Lozano’s claims. After the judge ruled, he called the jury into court and instructed them not to make any assumptions or inferences about the obvious absences of Briles’ and McCaw’s attorneys.

The judge told the jury of five woman and three men he would give instructions about that later.

Briles, 67, and McCaw, did not attend jury selection or the first three days of testimony until both testified Thursday. Neither was there Friday when the judge threw out the cases against them.

Both testified they never met Lozano, and Briles said he was not aware of her assault allegations against Devin Chafin, her former boyfriend and a Baylor running back, until after she added him and McCaw to her lawsuit in 2018.

Lozano, who is now a Harris County justice of the peace, testified that she and Chafin, a running back from Burkburnett, had a rocky, 18-month relationship after Chafin came to Baylor as a freshman in 2012. She said he assaulted her three times in March and April 2014, including the first time when he slapped her, knocked her over a toilet, kicked her in the stomach weeks after she had an abortion, and choked her until she blacked out.

She didn’t report the first assault, but went on Spring Break and took photos of bruises on her arms and legs. After she said Chafin grabbed her arm through a car window and slammed it into the car after a fight in the parking lot of a popular Baylor-area bar, she went for treatment at the Baylor Health Center.

She testified that they treated her arm and referred her to the Baylor Counseling Center, the Baylor Judicial Affairs office and police agencies if she wanted to purse those avenues to hold Chafin accountable. While she talked to Baylor administrators, Chafin’s position coach, Waco police and the sports chaplain, she told them she didn’t want to get Chafin into trouble and never followed through with filing formal police charges.

Baylor officials testified that Lozano was afforded all the support and resources at their disposal to help her through the difficult time.

Chafin, who testified via video deposition taken two years ago, denied Lozano’s version of the assaults and said she was the aggressor, slapping and scratching him, during an argument over her abortion. He denied he assaulted her three times and said he grabbed her arms to keep her from striking him again. Chafin said Lozano assaulted his new girlfriend in 2015 after showing up unannounced at his apartment. Lozano then sued the woman, who later married Chafin, after the incident.

Stephenville attorney Ernest Cannon, another of Briles’ attorneys, said Briles was fired after the university made him the scapegoat in the fallout over a blistering report by a Philadelphia-based law firm commissioned by Baylor to study how the school handled sexual assault and Title IX complaints.

“For seven long years, Art Briles and Ian McCaw have suffered, until yesterday when they got the opportunity for the first time to reveal the truth about the events that resulted in their departure from Baylor,” Cannon said. “For those seven years, they have been dragged through the mud by lawyers, paid professional public relations experts and some of the media, who tried to ruin the life of a great man for clicks.

“When the curtain was opened in a court of law and the truth had to be told under oath, which is all you hear in the courtroom, it proved neither Briles nor McCaw broke any rules, hid any claims, violated any policies, hid any assaults or ignored any claims of abuse,” he said.

Cannon said the NCAA has cleared Briles and Baylor wrote what he called a “letter of exoneration” for him. Baylor officials have said the letter was a recommendation from Baylor general counsel Chris Holmes when Briles was seeking a job with a Canadian Football League team.

Briles became emotional when Simpson tried to question him Thursday about the letter, drawing an objection from Fortenberry that the judge sustained.

“Now Coach Briles has been cleared in this case in a federal courtroom,” Cannon said. “The distressing part of this is that the media was eager to report the false narrative over the years but pays little attention to the truth of these men’s exoneration. I hope one day that those of us who have stood by and watched this injustice play out will decide to follow the facts and hold the right people accountable.”

In defense testimony Friday, Jeff Temple, a psychology professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, said it would be difficult to “untangle” all the traumas Lozano has suffered in her life and to isolate the assaults by Chavin as the lone source of her psychological issues.

He said one must also factor in the sexual abuse she suffered as a child, her guilt over her abortion, a traumatic car accident with a bus in Harris County, her strained relationship with her mother and other factors to get a complete picture of her mental health.

