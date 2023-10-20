Advertise
Killeen man armed with knife dies following officer-involved shooting, Texas Rangers investigating

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting by a Killeen Police Department officer Friday morning.

Police were dispatched at around 5:39 a.m. Oct. 20 to the 900 block of Southside in reference to a violent domestic with weapons.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a stab wound and a man armed with a knife.

According to officials, an officer discharged their firearm and wounded the armed man.

Both men have not been identified at this time.

The victim and the armed man were transported to Baylor Scott and White, where the victim is currently in critical condition. The armed man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Killeen Police Department is conducting an internal investigation.

