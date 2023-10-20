‘No criminal liability’: Attorney representing owner of Luxe Med Spa says client cooperating with grand jury investigating Jenifer Cleveland’s death

WORTHAM, Texas (KWTX) - David E. Moore, the attorney representing Luxe Med Spa Owner Amber Johnson in an ongoing criminal grand jury investigation in the wake of the death of Jenifer Cleveland after she received IV therapy at the spa, said that while “it is regretful that this incident happened, there is simply no criminal liability that can or should be attributed” to his client.

Moore said Johnson is cooperating “fully and completely” with the grand jury investigation, including “recovering evidence, providing surveillance camera video ... and securing the IV bag.”

Johnson’s attorney said Cleveland signed consent forms prior to the treatment and indicated she was not on any medications, did not have any chronic medical conditions, and was not currently under the care of a physician.

Moore further said Cleveland and Johnson were friends, and Cleveland even promoted Johnson’s med spa in social media posts.

The Texas Medical Board on Oct. 12 temporarily suspended the medical license of Michael Patrick Gallagher, who according to a court document, was acting as the medical director for Luxe Med Spa in Wortham, Texas when Cleveland died after receiving IV therapy.

Cleveland, 47, of Fairfield, Texas, worked at the radio station KNES Texas 99.1. According to The Texas Medical Board, she was administered an IV infusion containing a vitamin B complex, including ascorbic acid, cyanocobalamin and TPN electrolytes, a solution that “requires a prescription and is known to cause complications due to the potassium chloride in it.”

Cleveland was found unconscious at the spa, the police department confirmed to KWTX. An EMS crew from Mexia, Texas responded to the spa and performed CPR on Cleveland up until their arrival at a nearby hospital. “She never regained consciousness and passed away,” police said.

In the final autopsy report, Cleveland’s cause of death was described as “sudden cardiac death of uncertain etiology.” Her manner of death was listed as “unknown.”

According to the final report, the “administration of intravenous therapy cannot be definitely ruled-in or ruled-out as contributory at this time.” The report also states that Cleveland had been receiving weekly infusions, but did not specify for how long.

Gallagher, who practices anesthesiology, operates a primary practice in Frisco, Texas, and was “more than 100 miles away from Luxe, failed to properly supervise Amber Johnson, an unlicensed individual performing intravenous IV treatments, including administering prescription pharmaceutical solutions, resulting in complications that the Luxe staff were not trained or prepared to manage, resulting in patient’s death,” according to the order to suspend his license.

The medical board also alleges staff at Luxe were “performing treatments that required medical licensure. Yet, there were no medically licensed or experienced personnel employed by Luxe physically present at the facility when IV therapy was being administered, putting patients at risk.”

According to a timeline of events shared by Moore, Cleveland walked into the med spa at 10:55 a.m. on July 10. Johnson placed her on IV treatment at 11:04 a.m.

At about 11:31 a.m., Cleveland told Johnson she was not feeling well and Johnson sat Cleveland up and asked her to take deep breaths. “Ms. Cleveland lost consciousness and no pulse could be found. Amber started CPR,” Moore wrote in his timeline.

“Upon beginning CPR, Amber Johnson felt a hard object in Ms. Cleveland’s bra and she located a Vape Pen hidden inside the bra,” Moore wrote.

Johnson continued performing CPR, breathing was “restored momentarily,” and Cleveland again “became unresponsive,” according to Moore.

Johnson ran to the front counter to call 911 two times, “but the line was busy and not answered,” Moore wrote in the timeline of events. She continued performing CPR on Cleveland while continuing to call 911 from her personal cell phone until help arrived.

Soon after EMS took Cleveland to the hospital, Johnson closed Luxe Med Spa immediately and called Gallagher to notify him of the incident. “Dr. Gallagher was not at the scene on the day of the incident, nor did he come to the scene that day, as has been publicly reported,” Moore stated.

Moore said he, on behalf of his client, has “requested the Vape Pen concealed in Ms. Cleveland’s bra be tested for controlled substances.”

“The final autopsy report indicated Sudden Cardiac Arrest death of uncertain etiology as well as the Postmortem toxicology being significant for Tramadol and Trazadone, neither of which were administered by Amber Johnson,” Moore wrote.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.