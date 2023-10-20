Record warmth to close out the week

We’ve been blessed with two spectacular weekends of fall weather so far this month, but that all changes this weekend as summer-style warmth moves back into Central Texas. We’re on record high watch Friday and again Saturday. We’re forecasting highs around 93° both days - And we’ll likely either tie or break the record high which is 92° for both days. Friday’s record was set back in 2005 and Saturday’s record high was set last year. Outside for your morning commute - Clear skies, dry air, and calm winds have allowed those temperatures to dip down into the 50s. You may need a light jacket this morning, but make sure to dress in layers as highs this afternoon will soar into the low to mid 90s! Fire Danger remains elevated for our entire area thanks to the warm and dry air in place. Be mindful of this while you’re spending time outdoors today.

Warmer than normal weather remains the major weather story for the weekend. We’re expecting highs to be between 10 to 15-degrees above normal. Pacific moisture will be streaming in throughout the weekend. That increase in moisture will result in increasing clouds across Central Texas. Clouds will be moving in throughout the day on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies expected Sunday. Unfortunately, the clouds will NOT result in rain, but it’ll help us stay out of record high territory for Sunday. Saturday morning starts out in the mid to upper 50s with highs in the low to mid 90s. Sunday morning is warmer in the low to mid 60s with highs in the upper 80s for the afternoon. If you have any plans to be outdoors this weekend - Look for warm and dry weather. Fire Danger remains elevated this weekend too! Be cautious outdoors.

Thankfully this summer-like warm up won’t be extremely long lived as we’re looking at some BIG weather changes heading our way next week that involve beneficial rain and some colder air. There are still a lot of unknowns regarding our next storm system as our forecast models are not in good agreement in regards to when Central Texas could see rain and just how much will fall in our area. Forecast models suggest that a powerful storm system will move onto the west coast early next week and eventually swing eastward across the nation. The timing of the storm system will determine which days Central Texas has the best shot at rain, if we have a chance for severe weather, and exactly how much rain our area sees. We’ll be monitoring forecast models over the next few days to nail down the specifics, but we’re thinking scattered activity is possible starting Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday - Especially for areas west of I-35. Rain coverage goes up late in the week as a cold front will move in sometime Thursday into Friday. We may see rain hang around into the following weekend, but that depends on when the storm system exits. We’ll keep you updated on our severe weather potential, but right now we could possibly see 1 to 2 inches of rain next week - The highest amounts will stay west/northwest of Central Texas. Temperatures will be dropping throughout the week as well as scattered rain chances return along with the associated cloud cover. Highs expected to be in the low to mid 80s Monday through Thursday. We look to be in the 70s as the front moves in on Friday with even cooler air rushing in for next weekend… We may have highs in the 60s next weekend. More to come - Stay updated!

