Search underway for missing Temple boy

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for missing 15-year-old Matthew Salinas.

Police say Matthew was last seen wearing a black button-down short-sleeve shirt, black jeans, black shoes, black backpack with a blue design and a beige sweatshirt.

Matthew is described by police as a 6-foot-tall boy weighting 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple police at 254-298-5500.

