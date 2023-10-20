Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Search underway for missing Temple boy

Matthew Salinas
Matthew Salinas(Temple PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for missing 15-year-old Matthew Salinas.

Police say Matthew was last seen wearing a black button-down short-sleeve shirt, black jeans, black shoes, black backpack with a blue design and a beige sweatshirt.

Matthew is described by police as a 6-foot-tall boy weighting 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple police at 254-298-5500.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenifer Cleveland worked at the radio station KNES Texas 99.1.
Texas Medical Board suspends license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Ring of Fire Eclipse.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ring of Fire eclipse as experienced in Texas’ Permian Basin
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Midway head football coach resigns
Midway head football coach resigns to address ‘personal matter,’ district says
State Fair of Texas evacuated after shooting, suspect in custody police say

Latest News

Central Texas varsity football team packs the stands, cheers on band as they secure Division 1 rating
KWTX@4: Leukemia cancer event for Keaton happening Saturday, October 21st. - 10.20.23
KWTX@4: Leukemia cancer event for Keaton happening Saturday, October 21st. - 10.20.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Silobration 2023, 8 billion-year-old radio signal, and more. - 10.20.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Silobration 2023, 8 billion-year-old radio signal, and more. - 10.20.23
KWTX News 10 at Five
Killeen man armed with knife dies following officer-involved shooting, Texas Rangers investigating