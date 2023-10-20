Veteran surprised with service dog during relator training aimed to help military home buyers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A veteran was surprised with a service dog Thursday during a training course for local relators.

Fairfield Independant Mortgage partnered with American Warrior Initiative to hold a training course at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

The training was designated local relators as “American Warrior Real Estate Professionals” to help military home buyers.

After the training on veteran, William Johson, was surprised with his own service dog.

Retired veteran Jason Reman served as the keynote speaker for the event.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.