Astros’ Abreu suspended 2 games by MLB, which says he intentionally threw at García

Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia is restrained by teammates and Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (44)...
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia is restrained by teammates and Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (44) after being hit by a pitch during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu was suspended for two games and fined Saturday by Major League Baseball, which said he intentionally threw at Adolis García of the Texas Rangers during Game 5 of the AL Championship Series.

MLB said all six umpires decided Abreu’s pitch was intentional. MLB said it “took into account the dangerous nature of the pitch and its potential impact on player safety.”

Abreu would start the suspension with Game 6 on Sunday unless he appeals. His pitch started a benches-clearing incident that led to a 12-minute delay before play resumed.

The suspension was announced by MLB senior vice president Michael Hill. An appeal would be heard by John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

García and Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. were fined along with Texas pitcher Matt Bush. McCullers and Bush are being prohibited for sitting on their team benches for the rest of the series.

Houston manager Dusty Baker was fined for his actions following his ejection. Baker remained in the Astros dugout for six minutes before leaving for the clubhouse.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

