Family fun day to honor fallen Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy

First annual family fun day for deputy killed in the line of duty.
Deputy Matt Jones
Deputy Matt Jones(Debbie Jones)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
West, Texas (KWTX) -The first annual family fun day is happening Saturday Oct. 21, 2023, to honor the life of fallen falls county Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matt Jones.

The event starts at 12 p.m. At 4799 tokio road in West, Texas.

There will be food, games, costumes and live music going into the evening.

Hosts of the event tell KWTX, all funds raised will benefit survivors of loved ones lost, while serving in law enforcement.

Jones was struck and killed in the line of duty while assisting a stranded motorist on highway 6 in 2019.

Another driver lost control hitting both Jones and Riesel’s Police Chief.

