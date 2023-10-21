Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Mother arrested after dead newborn found in garbage bin behind Alabama convenience store

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman is being held on a $200,000 bond after the body of her newborn baby was found inside a garbage bin behind a convenience store, police said.

A concerned family member asked police in Decatur on Monday to do a wellness check on 36-year-old Cindy Nicole Crow, believed to be eight months pregnant. The relative told authorities she believed Crow had given birth but was concerned about where the baby was, news outlets reported.

“As the investigation progressed, evidence was obtained that confirmed Crow had been pregnant as early as February 2023 and had recently given birth. However, her newborn baby was unaccounted for,” police said in a statement.

During the investigation, police said they received information that the garbage bin at Wally World Mini Mart should be searched. When investigators arrived Tuesday, they found a dead newborn girl inside a trash bag in the bin on the store’s property under several other bags of trash.

The infant’s corpse was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy to help determine the cause of death.

On Wednesday, investigators obtained a felony warrant for Crow’s arrest. She was transported to the Morgan County Jail on a charge of abuse of a corpse. Jail records do not show whether she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Additional charges are possible, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Jenifer Cleveland worked at the radio station KNES Texas 99.1.
Texas Medical Board suspends license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Ring of Fire Eclipse.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ring of Fire eclipse as experienced in Texas’ Permian Basin
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Midway head football coach resigns
Midway head football coach resigns to address ‘personal matter,’ district says
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down

Latest News

(Source: CNN, WHITE HOUSE, WFP, POOL, NATALI RAANAN, JUDITH TAI RAANAN)
Desperately needed aid reaches Gaza
How a weekly breakfast at grandma’s helped students heal from the grief of losing a classmate
An Eastern diamondback rattlesnake is shown at the Miami Science Museum, Tuesday, June 7, 2011...
Cincinnati Zoo employee hospitalized after she’s bitten by highly venomous rattlesnake
Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Egypt’s border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza