Record heat likely today, rain chances return next week

The fall-feel we’ve had for the last two weekends is gone and we have a hot couple of days to get through. We’re forecasting highs around 93° today which puts us on record watch -- the record is 94 which we hit just last year. Warmer than normal weather remains the major weather story for the weekend, but the big weather story for next week is the pattern change with rain chances and cooler temperatures coming back.

Until next week’s shift in the weather, we’ll endure the heat this weekend. Sunny today, but increase in moisture will result in increasing clouds for Sunday. Unfortunately, the clouds will not result in rain Sunday, but it’ll help us stay out of record high territory and bring highs back down into the upper 80s. Today starts out in the mid to upper 50s with highs in the low to mid 90s. Sunday morning is warmer in the low to mid 60s with highs in the upper 80s for the afternoon. If you have any plans to be outdoors this weekend - look for warm and dry weather. Fire Danger remains elevated this weekend too! Be cautious outdoors.

We won’t need the umbrellas this weekend, but that changes next week. Our weather pattern becomes more active with rain chances each day next week. We will see scattered rain chances starting Monday and lasting through midweek. Rain chances and clouds help to keep temperatures in the 80s next week, but it will be more humid than this weekend. Rain chances go up the later in the week we get as a cold front approaches. The timing of the front still needs some fine tuning but it looks to come around Thursday. We may see rain hang around into the following weekend, but that depends on when the storm system exits. We’ll keep you updated on our severe weather potential, but right now we could possibly see 1 to 2 inches of rain next week. The highest totals look to stay west/northwest of Central Texas, as of now. We start the week with 80s next week and once the front comes through we drop to highs in the 70s... after that we have another surge of cooler air behind the front and that may give us a few days with highs in the 60s & that could be where we stay next weekend. The rainy weather next week is certainly welcomed since we still have deep and ongoing drought conditions.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.