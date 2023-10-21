Advertise
Roadway blocked as Temple police work major crash

By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A roadway is closed as Temple police work a major crash.

Temple Police Department are working a crash in the 3300 block of Charter Oak Drive.

Charter Oak is currently blocked from South Kegley Road to Twin City Boulevard.

Police ask people to avoid the area and find alternate routes at this time.

No additional information is available at this time.

