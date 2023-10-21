Roadway blocked as Temple police work major crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A roadway is closed as Temple police work a major crash.

Temple Police Department are working a crash in the 3300 block of Charter Oak Drive.

Charter Oak is currently blocked from South Kegley Road to Twin City Boulevard.

Police ask people to avoid the area and find alternate routes at this time.

No additional information is available at this time.

