Temple Police Department investigating fatal crash that left one dead

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a 17-year-old man dead Friday night.

At around 7:18 p.m., officers responded to a car accident in the 3300 block of Charter Oak Drive.

Through their investigation, officers learned that the 17-year-old was driving a pickup truck southbound on Charter Oak and a Ford Expedition was driving northbound on Charter Oak.

Police say the pickup truck crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head on with the Ford Expedition.

The 17-year-old died from his injuries. An adult woman, and three children were inside the Ford Expedition at the time of the crash, according to police.

All four were taken to Baylor Scott and White hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477.

