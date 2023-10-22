Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Detroit synagogue president found murdered outside her home

(CBS News)
By CARA TABACHNICK and FARIS TANYOS
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS NEWS) - Samantha Woll, the president of a Detroit synagogue, was found stabbed to death Saturday outside her home, officials said.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a social media post that Woll was murdered.

Nessel wrote she was, “shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder. Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known.”

The Detroit Police Department said in a statement to CBS News that officers responded to a 911 call in downtown Detroit’s Lafayette Park neighborhood Saturday morning, where they found a victim dead at the scene from multiple stab wounds.

Police said officers “observed a trail of blood” from the body which led them to the victim’s home in the 1300 block of Joliet Place, where the slaying is believed to have occurred.

A motive for the killing is not yet known, police said.

Although police did not identify the victim, the Detroit Free Press reported that the body was found outside the home of Woll.

“It is important that no conclusions be drawn until all of the available facts are reviewed,” the police department wrote on social media Saturday night. Police said it would provide an update on the investigation Sunday.

Issac Agree Downtown Synagogue, where Woll was board president, said in a statement that they were “shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected death,” and they “do not have more information,” but will share it when it becomes available.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he was “devastated today to learn of the loss of one of Detroit’s great young leaders,” and that the entire city, “joins with her family and friends in mourning her tragic death.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that she had been briefed on the killing, adding that she had directed Michigan State Police to assist in the investigation into “this vicious crime.”

“My heart breaks for her family, her friends, her synagogue, and all those who were lucky enough to know her,” Whitmer wrote. “She was a source of light, a beacon in her community who worked hard to make Michigan a better place.”

A spokesperson for the FBI told CBS News it was aware of the incident, and would be available to assist Detroit police with the investigation.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Jenifer Cleveland worked at the radio station KNES Texas 99.1.
Texas Medical Board suspends license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Ring of Fire Eclipse.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ring of Fire eclipse as experienced in Texas’ Permian Basin
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Street lights turning purple across Central Texas
Midway head football coach resigns
Midway head football coach resigns to address ‘personal matter,’ district says
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down

Latest News

Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Egypt’s border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
Remains of World War II soldier from Texas put to rest
Remi reunited with the Reynolds this afternoon
Lost dog reunited with owners two years later
FILE - Soccer player Bobby Charlton, former England and Manchester United captain and...
Bobby Charlton, the Manchester United and England soccer great, dies at 86