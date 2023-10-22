Last completely rain-free day for Central Texas

The fall-feel we’ve had the last two weekends is long gone and we’re left dealing with some very warm conditions this weekend. After record-breaking heat on Friday, we got close to the record high again Saturday - Just shy of tying it by 1-degree.! One thing that changed Saturday and helped our temperatures cool down a few degrees from Friday was the increase in cloud clover. These clouds are actually associated with Hurricane Norma in the Pacific Ocean, located near Baja California. We can expect to see clouds hang around for Sunday too as the remnants of Norma move northeast through Mexico. The cloud cover last night kept low temperatures this morning down into the low to mid 60s. The increase in clouds will help cool us off a few more degrees once again and keep highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Clouds today will unfortunately NOT result in rain throughout the day. Now we cannot rule out a sprinkle or too from falling, but most will see rain-free conditions for one more day… BUT WAIT! We have multiple days of rain in the forecast as we head into the following work week!

Our first decent shot at rain for the week arrives on Monday. Shower and thunderstorm activity from Norma will race northeast across the state of Texas as we head into the work week. Scattered showers and an isolated storm or two will be possible across Central Texas on Monday. The main threat is going to be heavy rain in any thunderstorms. What’s left of Norma will continue to weaken and move northeast by Tuesday. There’s also going to be a developing low pressure system out in southern California Monday. That low will begin to move eastward on Tuesday and provide another chance for scattered showers and a few storms in Central Texas on Tuesday. That low will continue trekking eastward and move into Texas Wednesday into Thursday. This disturbance will bring yet ANOTHER round of beneficial rain into our area. With scattered showers and storms in the forecast Monday through Thursday - We look to have warm mornings in the upper 60s and mild afternoons in the low to mid 80s. An approaching cold front looks to arrive Friday/Saturday. There’s still some uncertainty with how far south that front will travel, but with the boundary in our area - We’ll keep a chance for a few showers or storms on those days. Temperatures look to drop back down into the low to mid 60s for lows and upper 70s for highs Friday into next weekend. Forecast models are suggesting a MAJOR cool down and our first taste of really chilly air this season could arrive just in time for Halloween. Another strong cold front looks like it could move in late next Sunday/Monday and drop temperatures down into the 40s for lows and mid 60s for highs with maybe even more rain possible too. One thing to note about all these rain chances in our forecast is that our overall severe weather threat looks low. Heavy rain and gusty winds look to be the main weather dangers. Rain totals are still a little uncertain at this time as we could see multiple rounds of heavy rain into Halloween. Right now 1 to 2 inches look possible but could be higher if rain continues into the following week. The highest totals remain to the west/northwest of Central Texas. But one thing is for sure and that’s that the rainy weather next week is certainly welcomed since we still have deep and ongoing drought conditions.

