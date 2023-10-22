Advertise
Lost dog reunited with owners two years later

Remi reunited with the Reynolds this afternoon
Remi reunited with the Reynolds this afternoon(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPEEGLEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) -Remi, a blue tick hound, disappeared from her family without a trace but somehow ended up in central Texas.

The Reynolds, a family in Jacksonville Texas, lost Remi two years ago when she disappeared from their home

The mystery of Remi’s origin confused the community, as she moved from home to home, until Mel Priest, a long-time blue tick owner, took her in.

“I just wanted to make sure and secure her because once a blue tick person always a blue tick person, so i was happy to take her.” Priest explains.

Over the last two months, priest and Remi bonded all while trying to identify her.

Priest took Remi to Vaquero Equine Hospital for one last scan, and everyone was surprised to finally find her chip.

Priest is grateful for the hospital and thanks them as she says, “we were fortunate that they did and went above and beyond and found it.”

When they called the owners connected to the chip, the Reynolds’ were shocked that Remi was okay.

Cera Reynolds shares her emotional response when seeing Remi that left her speechless.

“There’s nothing good anymore in the world it seems, and so this is... I don’t know, i don’t even know what to say. Just a weird feeling i have right now, just seeing her again, you just don’t expect anything like that to happen.”

Remi and her family are thankful to the community involved for keeping their special girl safe and healthy.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

